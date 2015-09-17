Breathtaking bespoke windows

The likelihood of you having suitable space to install a stained glass dome may not be huge, but on the off chance that you do, we didn't want to leave this amazing example out! This really takes bespoke windows to a new level, doesn't it? Adding a playful pop of colour into any hallway, a hand-crafted, custom-made piece such as this will be impossible to overlook as it brings character and warmth to the space. Definitely an option for those that look for exciting ways to inject some personality into their home. We can imagine style and design aficionados being keen to create their own motif.

