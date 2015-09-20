Wonderful in walnut

Walnut wood comes in a variety of colours, depending on where the wood is from originally. It has an irregular grain and a cloudy appearance, which make it popular as a decorative wood or veneer. This makes it the perfect choice of wood for a kitchen.
Kitchens are supposed to be one of the most functional rooms in the house, but this doesn't mean it can look incredible too. Walnut has many qualities that make it perfect for a kitchen. Not only is it a beautiful wood with intense dark colours, it is also very versatile and strong.
This kitchen most definitely has a traditional feel to it. The ceiling is reminiscent of a barn and the exposed beams take us back in time. Your eye is drawn to the kitchen, which looks very modern indeed. It uses a mixture of white glass and walnut and the large family table makes this room feel well used and loved. It shows a wonderful contrast between old and new and the flexibility that walnut can offer. Whatever part of your kitchen is walnut, whether it be the worktop, dining table or unit doors, we guarantee that you will love the look!
Walnut is certainly one of the most beautiful woods around. It can be cut and shaped to any size, which does make it perfect for bespoke kitchens. We love the lighter colour of this walnut kitchen and feel the entire room looks welcoming. The wood gives off a warm feel that contrasts the lighter floor and ceiling. The curved wood on the central island match the chairs perfectly too. The lighting is modern, whilst the wood keeps it feeling much more traditional.
This kitchen was designed by Tim Wood and we love the symmetry in the mirrored effect that it has. It is made from American black walnut, which is much darker than its lighter European counterpart. Everything about this kitchen is bespoke. The stainless steel handles make the wood stand out and were cut to fit each drawer perfectly. It has a feel modern due to the stainless steel appliances and work top, yet the walnut makes it feel slightly older. It is a delightful way to confuse our visual senses.
Where there is dark there must also be light. We can see here how the two can combine effectively to create the perfect space. This contemporary kitchen shows that walnut need not be limited to traditional or mixed kitchens. The dark walnut is contrasted sharply with the the white work top and floor and looks beautifully finished.
A lot of kitchens have a rack or space dedicated to wine. How about taking that slightly further? Here we have a whole wine cellar made of walnut! It looks delightful, dark and fabulous. If this was part of a kitchen it would be an amazing addition. Perfect for those of us who have a real love of wine and wood.
Small spaces certainly benefit from being made lighter. This kitchen has limited dimensions yet the addition of modern lightning and using white all over helps create a sense of space. The white counter-tops are the perfect counterbalance to the units behind.
Everything in this image seems to shine. The worktops and cooker act as a reflective surface for the light streaming in through the window. It is the perfect choice of colour for this space as it makes it all feel light and airy.
In this kitchen we can many mixed media in use. Walnut has been used as a worktop and it looks stunning. The dark colour of the wood contrasts the tiled floor and the grain draws the eye along the surface and around the entire kitchen. We love the mix of tile, wood and stainless steel. All three work really well together to make this kitchen open and functional and the wood helps create a sense of opulence.
White can be cold and clinical when used in isolation. Here the green splash back and walnut island offer some warmth and much needed colour.
This kitchen illustrates the difference between American and European walnut. The darker American walnut floor used here looks fabulous against the units!