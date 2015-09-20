Wonderful in walnut

Walnut wood comes in a variety of colours, depending on where the wood is from originally. It has an irregular grain and a cloudy appearance, which make it popular as a decorative wood or veneer. This makes it the perfect choice of wood for a kitchen.

Kitchens are supposed to be one of the most functional rooms in the house, but this doesn't mean it can look incredible too. Walnut has many qualities that make it perfect for a kitchen. Not only is it a beautiful wood with intense dark colours, it is also very versatile and strong.