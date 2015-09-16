Fall in love with these 9 modern master bedrooms!

The master bedroom is a quintessential part of our home where we can seek privacy, but also where the senses expand and we are able to revive and reinvigorate. Not only is it a place to rest, but it is the most intimate space that we share with our partner. All of these factors considered leads to the conclusion that the type and style of decoration that we adopt, will be of the utmost importance, as it is essentially an extension of ourselves.

Whether we are romantic, daring, ground-breaking, or classic… our inner personality will be reflected in the style that we give to our bedroom. The bed, sheets, and pillows collect our laughter and our tears, and most certainly our desires, hopes and failures.