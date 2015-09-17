10 great ideas for your garden décor

Need decorative ideas for your garden? This ideabook is full of stylish ideas is for you and your outdoor space! Take a peek below and see the 10 tips and tricks to decorate your exterior space artfully. We’ve got examples of garden furniture, in-ground flowers, planters, and sumptuous relaxation areas, which are sure to impart a sense of happiness.
Whether you have a small or a large garden, few or many resources, anything can be transformed into a stylish space. You just have to choose what you want, and make it happen. Check out the examples below, and plan your dream outdoor space, a place for rest and relaxation is waiting for you!
Throughout the Mediterranean we often stumble upon this style of garden. The blue and grey colours adorn the furniture with rounded shapes present upon this stunning terrace. Sophisticated and comfortable, this garden furniture offers a casual and restful space for its owners. With stunning views over the city, relaxation is guaranteed!
Here the owners have contacted a landscaper to rethink the back of their house. They wanted more space, less maintenance, and a cosy atmosphere! All the while maintaining and highlighting the olive, palm and existing wood deck. The first step was to regain the space taken by the fence and the tree located in the corner of the garden, and replacing it with an aluminium fence featuring an integrated gabion and bamboo hedge. The land was treated with either natural stone for the patio space and synthetic grass for the garden party area. Shade sails and exterior lighting were chosen to reinforce the cosy aspect of the garden.
We like the Mediterranean style of this garden! Note the chairs that are absolutely gorgeous, in which we could only dream to sit in! The lawn is mowed to perfection! Children can play quietly while parents bask in the sun! In the distance there is a sea view! The décor of this garden is ideal for a Mediterranean style home!
Here, the landscape designer wanted to create a contemporary mixed terrace space incorporating white marble, travertine and charcoal grey composite timber, with an additional slate floor picket fence. Furthermore, the designer wished to add lighting and a fountain! This required some thinking…
This garden decor brings a Zen ambience to this terrace! Fountains, white pebbles and the Buddha are soothing and peaceful! At night, the lights come on and sublimate the decoration. At dusk, turn on the lights and amaze your friends!
A bit of grass or synthetic grass, a small table and two chairs, two wicker seats saved from an empty loft, as well as a few potted plants for fantastic style… and voila! There is no point breaking the bank to develop your own piece of private paradise!
Take this little garden area for example, located in the heart of downtown Asnières-sur-Seine in Paris this space gives free rein to your all of your desires. Treat yourself by decorating your personal haven or getaway with the things you love. Feel free to hunt around your home to find decorative items for your garden! Do not forget that you can create a pretty place, and it is not necessary to spend a lot!
If you do not have a lot of space, you can still decorate your garden with style. Why not choose climbing plants, and colourful flowers? In addition to providing greenery, this will make your space even more resplendent! Also, pick bright flowers to give pep to your terrace. The chief idea for the garden décor is the wooden terrace, which adds charm, and brings a lot of character! Very nice to walk on barefoot, you can easily slip outside to water the plants. This space is a quiet terrace oasis for this apartment.
A simple design is often the best option. Uniform white chairs with rounded lines built from tubular steel are the stars of this elegant garden furniture. Comfortably they gather around a table that features more rigorous geometric forms, but offers an equally sophisticated look. Note on the façade of the building ivy climbers give a touch of authenticity to this beautiful house!
A garden is not only on the ground! And yes, this is where the walls are decorated! Add some wooden planks and vines and voila! This decorative idea for the garden is a good way to dress your exterior walls. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the wall will hide you from your neighbours! The garden is full of greenery and flowers, and even though we only see a part, you can just imagine the rest!
This garden was designed as an outdoor house, each space is bounded by walls of plants, which are known as vertical gardens. Accessories such as vases are combined with different floral compositions, these are a table centrepiece. The lounging deck chairs are perfect for sunbathing, and the garden is truly decorated as it is a part of the interior! Indeed, the garden becomes as comfortable as a living room. The colours stimulate the eyes and make for a space that is euphoric and extremely summery. The whole family will fight to sit on the hanging chair!
When one is fortunate to have a large garden, it deserves to be developed and designed to promote the domestic structure in an original way. Here the architect and landscape architect have reinterpreted the art of gardens to make this property a dazzling entrance, with a very rhythmic plant arrangement. Take a few pointers from these decorating ideas for your garden: and enjoy!
Pretty white flowers and well-mowed green lawn evoke a perfect dreaminess. Four large flowerpots host plants all year round, and we simply adore the planters! Finally, with the fully glazed veranda, the whole family can enjoy the view on the beautifully decorated garden!
The idea of integrating your growing plants within the stone tiled surface is bright, and is an interesting compromise to conventional green spaces. Landscape architects have thought of everything! To juxtapose different flowers and plants, varieties will each push to the other side without disturbing the others. Furthermore, the possibilities of creations and plant combinations are almost limitless. This leaves room for your imagination and your desires. This idea is original and the garden décor will make your exterior unique!
If you liked this ideabook and would like some more home tips, check out: Taps with personality