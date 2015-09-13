Before and After: A radical transformation

How can a renovation radically transform the façade of a house without changing its original structure? The answer can be found within this spectacular project by Lliberós Arquitectos, and photographed by Germán Cabo. Developed in 2012, the renovation posed a comprehensive refurbishment and transformation of an old house built in the late ‘70s in Riba-Roja, Valencia. Although the interior was also completely transformed, the great metamorphosis took place in the front of the house, where a conventional front porch was replaced by a stone one. This radically changed the look of the home, giving it a modern country air that hides a functional interior.

Let's see step by step the startling transformation of this house with a fabulous front veranda!