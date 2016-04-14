Tricks to saving money at IKEA

Anyone who has ever wandered the aisles of IKEA knows how easy it can be to lose track of time – and budget. From coffee tables and couches to handmade bowls and stuffed toys, IKEA does a fine job at catering for the entire family.

So then, with all that style-friendly furniture and decadent snacks, it is not too difficult to rack up a huge bill after only a short time. As vowing to never go back to the store is most definitely out of the question, we need a plan to keep our self-control and wallet in check.

Enter homify, where we always have a stylish solution to the problem. See our tips and tricks below that are going to help you score your favourite IKEA products on the cheap while avoiding huge and unnecessary spending.