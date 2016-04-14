Tricks to saving money at IKEA

Anyone who has ever wandered the aisles of IKEA knows how easy it can be to lose track of time – and budget. From coffee tables and couches to handmade bowls and stuffed toys, IKEA does a fine job at catering for the entire family.
So then, with all that style-friendly furniture and decadent snacks, it is not too difficult to rack up a huge bill after only a short time. As vowing to never go back to the store is most definitely out of the question, we need a plan to keep our self-control and wallet in check.
Enter homify, where we always have a stylish solution to the problem. See our tips and tricks below that are going to help you score your favourite IKEA products on the cheap while avoiding huge and unnecessary spending.
Be sure to check the “offers” section of the IKEA website to learn about any local discounts. Every store has special coupons and offers, particularly for food, and as an IKEA shopper you are definitely entitled to them!
homify hint: Most IKEA stores offer free Wi-Fi in the restaurant area, so be sure to bring your laptop (or iPad or other device) with you. Before making any major purchases, first relax with a coffee in the restaurant, look up comparably priced items, and read some reviews on that big item you’re dying to splurge on. This can certainly save you money in the long run!
Becoming part of the IKEA Moving Program presents you with a discount. In addition, you also obtain access to handy tools like shopping lists and inspiration boards to make your experience with IKEA that much more memorable and fantastic.
So, if you are planning on moving in the near future, you will most definitely want to consider signing up
Missing a few parts on your brand new IKEA desk or bookshelf (or any other piece)? See it as a blessing in disguise, as you will receive those missing parts for free.
All you need to do is look up the number of the missing part(s) in your piece’s assembly instructions, and call up the local store to ask for the replacements. IKEA will replace the relevant parts at no cost whatsoever, allowing you an unexpected (but certainly welcome) saving on your new purchase.
homify hint: Make it a family day. Each IKEA store supplies high chairs, organic baby food warming stations, and healthy meals for kiddies in the restaurant, as well as play areas and nursing stations. All stores also have a crèche facility usable for 45 minutes at a time – just be sure to book when you’re in the store.
The next time you enter the store, stop by the “As-Is” section first for discounted, pre-assembled products. All the items in this room were either returned, used as display products, or were slightly damaged (a scratch here, a light dent there). Because of these factors, the items will be subject to huge discounted prices.
Plus, seeing as all the items here are already assembled, you will save not only money, but also time!
homify hint: Because of IKEA’s generous pricing on a lot of their items, it’s quite easy to overspend on unnecessary products. Rather shop with a plan. Check their website for online shopping lists to find your relevant items ahead of time, make sure they’re in stock, and print the list to take with you to the store.
For anybody who might be interested (and who wouldn’t?), IKEA offers a free, no-obligations discount program. This is sure to help you score some of the best deals in the entire store.
Being a part of this program means you get access to special discounts, entitles you to exclusive members-only savings events, and informs you of any early sales that might be approaching. You also get a 90-day price protection, which means that if the price of any product that you purchased with your IKEA FAMILY card drops within 90 days after your purchase, the difference will be refunded to you—simply take your receipt to the store.
Make sure you head to IKEA on a full stomach, as just the sight of their culinary treats are sure to send you into overspend mode.
Either you will gorge yourself in their Swedish-style restaurant, bistro, or Swedish Food Market, or you’ll simply rush through your shopping process (not doing thorough price-checking) to get out of the store and eat. Either way, we do not recommend that you take on IKEA while hungry.
However, should you plan on enjoying a snack while shopping (anything from seafood and veggies, pastries and desserts, to coffees and teas), be sure to check out their daily food sales in the restaurant; there is usually a discounted special, and it may just have your name on it. But don’t buy too much – those Swedish meatballs are deceivingly filling!
Rather than splurging big time on the most expensive IKEA items, rather upgrade some of their more cost-friendly products with your DIY skills.
While IKEA furniture is stylish and the prices are on point, the designs can often look a bit generic – until they are hacked. So, transform the simple into the ultra stylish by using the blank slate of some of their most popular pieces. Whether it’s zhushing up a coffee table for your living room or transforming a desk into a bar cart, getting your DIY on can easily save you big bucks on home décor.