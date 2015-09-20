Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful mahogany sideboards

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Upcycled Edwardian music cabinet, Narcissus Road Furniture Design Narcissus Road Furniture Design Living roomShelves
Mahogany is a beautiful wood. It is deep and used in furniture for a variety of purposes. We can see it in kitchens and living rooms in many forms. We are going to look specifically at sideboards in ten very different forms.

A sideboard is a bit of furniture that really can go in any room. Ideally a dining room, because this was always it's intended purpose, however times and trends move on, and we can now find sideboards in anywhere from hallways to living rooms.

Shabby chic

Mahogany is a wonderful wood and lends itself to a natural or distressed look, as seen in this image. This antique sideboard is a lovely piece and would go suit a traditional dining room.

On the tall side

This antique mahogany sideboard is again slightly distressed and evokes a country kitchen. Its size makes it the perfect sideboard for a kitchen, allowing storage of kitchen essentials and equipment, such as crockery to cookbooks.

Family heirloom

Made from natural mahogany, this sideboard is a true antique and would be the focal point of any dining room.

A lighter look

This sideboard has been painted and, although some people may believe that this should not be done to wood, style is a personal thing. This piece retains some of the original finish, which creates an eye-catching contrast.

Vintage appeal

We love the look of this up-cycled mahogany sideboard by Narcissus Road Furniture Design. The beautiful swirl of the wood grain, which gives the mahogany it's distinctive appeal, is fully visible and the hand-painted red gloss paint brings the piece to life and accentuates the natural wood.

Edwardian look

This cabinet is Edwardian mahogany and we think it would make a stunning sideboard. It would sit beautifully in a hallway or dining room, acting as storage and a focal point.

Antique elegance

This Georgian home has been decorated with opulence in mind and achieves its aim. Every detail has been considered, from the cornices in the ceiling to floor tiles. The dark mahogany sideboard offers a lovely visual contrast to the light colours and helps pull the entire hallway together.

Country feel

This Spanish style home perfectly illustrates how to achieve country style and vintage appeal. The sideboard contributes a lovely warm orange to the room and gives space for storage and a place to place lamps and photos.

Reproduced antiques

Here we have a reproduction of an antique sideboard, which can be difficult to find. It would be hard to distinguish between this and a genuine antique sideboard and both offer the same aesthetic to a space.

Distressed appeal

If traditional isn't to your taste then this sideboard might appeal. It would look spectacular in a modern apartment that has an industrial feel or where shabby chic is the style. It would look equally great in a hallway or living room.

