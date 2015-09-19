Eye-catching Cottage Furniture

Thick blankets resting on large lived-in sofas, open fires and lots of wood. These are the things we think of when we hear the words 'cottage furniture' and though these are all fantastic additions to quaint country homes, there is huge scope for both modern and traditional decorating styles to be experimented with.
We've taken a look at some fantastically cutting edge, as well as rustic, cottage furniture additions for every room, from copper plated bathtubs through to chintz wallpaper and welsh dressers, so take a look below and see if you could be tempted to invest in a rural retreat or to inject some cottage styling into your home.
We might be straying into shabby chic styling territory here but the overall effect in this picture is one of high end cottage furniture that has been given the increasingly popular whitewash treatment. Contrasting fabulously with the ultra dark wall colour, the influx of white works well to create a homely, pared back and almost rustic country dining room. Exposed brickwork helps to bring the theme back into a cohesive cottage style and from what we can tell, the only thing really missing in this room is a big open fire with some antique toasting forks, but we get the impression they might be in the living room!
This picture from bla Architects is the perfect representation of traditional cottage furniture and we love it. The various green hues all work beautifully together to act as a natural reminder of what lies just outside the front door, while the rich dark wood gives a perfect contrast. An abundance of natural materials in the room helps to bring the cottage furniture to life and creates a space that promises a restful night's sleep, while the use of multiple patterns, seen here in the checked bedclothes, cushions and chintz wallpaper all combine to create an overarching ambience that speaks of high end rural relaxation.
Perhaps you are not full on traditional or modern in your style preferences, but more of a hybrid of the two. If that is the case, just take a look at the cottage furniture in this fantastic kitchen! While the island unit, bar stools and lighting all have a hint of modernity about them, the cabinets, exposed beams, slate floor and AGA all hark back to a time long passed. While on paper this combination of styles may not blend perfectly, we can see that in reality it has worked wonderfully, creating a room that is undeniably cottage inspired. For a more traditional look, the island could be replaced with more cottage furniture, such as a farmhouse table, or to inject some cutting edge styling, a new range with spider burners would be perfect.
On first glance this room appears to be another modern open plan living space, but look a little more closely and you will see the signs that this is actually a super contemporary cottage. There are elements that give the property away and most of them are recognised pieces of cottage furniture, such as the wooden dining table, woodburner and comfortable sofas. Treading the line between modern chic and rustic cottage, this property makes the amalgamation look easy, considered and beautiful. It just goes to show that you can teach an old house new tricks.
When considering cottage furniture it can be all to easy to get caught up in shaker style kitchens and log-filled living rooms, but what about rooms that need a more sensitive touch? We love this eminently country style nursery and think that the inclusion of pretty cottage furniture, such as the small gingham sofa, rocking chair and rustic wardrobe, really helps to set a peaceful and cosy tone. The medley of patterns, regularly favoured by cottage owners, instead of clashing, all work together to create an overarching sense of nostalgia and old world comfort and makes this nursery very special.
Well, did a cottage bathroom ever look so opulent before this one? We love that while some of the furniture has been kept reminiscent of traditional country bathrooms, that bathtub just takes centre stage in all its copper-plated glory! Redefining cottage furniture, this picture allows for your imagination to run as wild as you like because let's be honest; this room is amazing. It doesn't look too modern and yet there is a distinct lack of water jugs and chintz wallpaper. It works because it alludes to the type of property it is in without shouting about it. We're now wondering what other pieces of cottage furniture we could have copper plated!
We dare you to deny that there is a lot of cottage furniture at play here! We have a deep appreciation for the use of rustic, imperfect floorboards, tree branches and upcycled articles, so this room is ticking all the chic cottage boxes for us and creating a space that is as tranquil as it is deeply ingrained with rural charm. The white walls, ceiling and door give a perfect contrast for the swathes of stripped wood and natural materials that are all combining to really make this a guest bedroom that is not only filled with country charm, but also much coveted cottage furniture.
Cottage furniture doesn't get much more iconic or recognisable than a beautiful Welsh dresser! The ideal location for storing crockery or family knick knacks, these large scale units add instant glamour to a rural home, as well as practicality! A popular item for upcycling, Welsh dressers can often be found with a chalk paint finish and a lived in look, akin to shabby chic styling, in a bid to allow modern properties to emulate rustic homes and their cottage furniture. We love this example that is being displayed in front of a stunning exposed brick wall, especially with its traditional hardware.
What is it about an open fire that instantly makes us feel at home and comforted? Whatever it is, it's working in full force in this example as we can imagine sitting on the perfectly placed hearth and enjoying some toast straight out of the fire! Even more marvellous is how perfectly the fire compliments the surrounding cottage furniture, like the worn leather armchair and wooden bookcase. Everything in this room has a rustic, country chic about it and with the size of the fireplace making it the star attraction, we can picture all of the cottage furniture being lit by a warm orange glow every evening. Bliss!
What a calm and relaxing space this is, filled with characterful cottage furniture. Though a seemingly old fashioned space, thanks to the inclusion of a farmhouse chair and some wooden window shutters, the finish is distinctly modern, making this somewhat of a contemporary take on a traditional cottage bathroom. The stripped floors, neutral wall tone and roll top bath all contribute to the idea of a rustic relaxation zone, with the glass shower screen and fun art bringing the room back to a modern interpretation. Cottage furniture allows for such interpretation, which is why it is so adaptable and remains so steadfastly popular.
