Eye-catching Cottage Furniture

Thick blankets resting on large lived-in sofas, open fires and lots of wood. These are the things we think of when we hear the words 'cottage furniture' and though these are all fantastic additions to quaint country homes, there is huge scope for both modern and traditional decorating styles to be experimented with.

We've taken a look at some fantastically cutting edge, as well as rustic, cottage furniture additions for every room, from copper plated bathtubs through to chintz wallpaper and welsh dressers, so take a look below and see if you could be tempted to invest in a rural retreat or to inject some cottage styling into your home.