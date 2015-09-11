homify 360°: The House that Sings

With a population of over 2.4 million people, the fourth largest city in South Korea is growing so rapidly that producing new homes is becoming extremely difficult and expensive. Land in the metropolitan areas is at such a premium that architects are obliged to be more and more clever and responsive when dealing with such inflexible and unresponsive sites.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at such a plot, where the architects - smart architecture—were confronted with a constrained 200㎡corner allotment in Daegu, South Korea. Any architect presented with such a difficult and irregular site is required to be just that little bit more creative in their design approach, in order to maximise the potential of the site for their client while still producing something wonderful.
The design of this building was so, that the building was literally built on the boundary of the site. Access to the front door is on street level and not even a footpath can fit between the traffic and the entrance. The large fronted windows are necessary in bestowing the building with a larger than life appeal, where sun can filter into all the internal spaces and give off a wonderous effect. Standing from the street it's unique appearance livens up the area and makes it modern and fresh.
What do you do when there is no room either side of you? You build up! Due to population constraints, the architects of this modern new-build had no choice but to go up. Looking south the architects have chosen an all white-wash finish on the facade with an elongated wall to reflect as much brightness as possible where the sun normally doesn't reach. Looking from this angle you can see that the house takes on many different fronts and it is almost as if the building changes its expression depending on where you are standing.
A challenge of any new-build in a high dense metropolitan area, is always ensuring that the design fits well into its surrounding context. In this case, the architects have cleverly chosen three very different facades that spark interest in any passer by. On the bottom floor we have dark brown bricks giving the impression on street level of a building that simply wants to fit in. The remaining floors are in direct contrast and are white-washed with a textured effect to give the building pizazz and character.
The cleverly designed interior ensures that the occupants in this multi-family home benefit from as much space and lights as possible. As the sun shines through the geometric mesh facade, it produces perfect luminous shadowy movements across the walls and floors contributing towards an interactive and interesting landscape of light illusions.
Every detail of the house has been thought of, including the bespoke cornices. Such a site, meant that the design would have to incorporate irregular angles throughout. However, illuminating light towards the ceiling opens up these normally hard-to-design spaces and creates a stunning and clean effect.
At night time, the house becomes alive and creates a statement in the surrounding neighbourhood. Like a book slotted into a bookshelf, the house simply fits right in as if the area was actually built around the house. Not exceeding more than four storey's, also ensures that the building doens't stick out too much like a sore thumb.
If you enjoyed reading about this project, then check out our other homify 360°: Tiny Riverside House in Japan
The simple placement of this ladder again the wall on the rooftop terrace is not only beneficial but also looks like a piece of designer furniture, resulting in an overall contemporary feel. Again you can see here the benefit of the original facade as it punctures sun lit squares onto the timber wooded floors, providing light and also an experience.