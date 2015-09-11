homify 360°: The House that Sings

With a population of over 2.4 million people, the fourth largest city in South Korea is growing so rapidly that producing new homes is becoming extremely difficult and expensive. Land in the metropolitan areas is at such a premium that architects are obliged to be more and more clever and responsive when dealing with such inflexible and unresponsive sites.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at such a plot, where the architects - smart architecture—were confronted with a constrained 200㎡corner allotment in Daegu, South Korea. Any architect presented with such a difficult and irregular site is required to be just that little bit more creative in their design approach, in order to maximise the potential of the site for their client while still producing something wonderful.