homify 360°: Art Gallery House

Every so often an architectural project comes along that is so original it truly captivates. It's makes you think and investigate further: what was the original concept? What kind of person commissions such a design?

Well, with this homify 360° we present you with one such home. The 'Autofamily House' is an award-winner, created by the innovative KWK Promes architect studio with the intention of being a new type of suburban home that better understands the needs of its occupants.

The home owner in question is an art collector with a passion for cars and the environment. This innovative creation manages to incorporate all of these considerations into a concept that is stylish, minimal, modern and functional. Its lines and smooth curves draw the eye as they cut dramatically against the sky and surrounding terrain. This is a truly beautiful 21st century home that will dazzle whomever is lucky enough to see it for many years to come.