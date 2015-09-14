homify 360°: Art Gallery House

Every so often an architectural project comes along that is so original it truly captivates. It's makes you think and investigate further: what was the original concept? What kind of person commissions such a design?
Well, with this homify 360° we present you with one such home. The 'Autofamily House' is an award-winner, created by the innovative KWK Promes architect studio with the intention of being a new type of suburban home that better understands the needs of its occupants.
The home owner in question is an art collector with a passion for cars and the environment. This innovative creation manages to incorporate all of these considerations into a concept that is stylish, minimal, modern and functional. Its lines and smooth curves draw the eye as they cut dramatically against the sky and surrounding terrain. This is a truly beautiful 21st century home that will dazzle whomever is lucky enough to see it for many years to come.
The house has a vertical drop in the front section to create the upper storey and additional space for the ground floor. This is highly contemporary architecture that manages to be fluid, almost organic, with the curves juxtaposed against the straight edges. The turf allows this precision design to appear at one with its surroundings.
The terrain is cleverly sloped to achieve two distinct zones: the driveway space and private garden. The driveway remains at ground level and the house, with its intimate garden, is raised 3 meters and separated by a retaining wall.
In order to access the building, a route connecting the two levels was designed. However, to avoid dividing the garden, the driveway is covered with a green roof and finished with walls that act as borders. The result is a tunnel emerging into the garden, as part of house. The tunnel also serves as the owner's private art exhibiting space.
The key element at play here is space. Open plan design can sometimes mean that none of the elements, such as dining, kitchen or living room, feel truly individual and are denied the justice they deserve. That criticism certainly can't be levelled at this gloriously modern and minimal space. The neutral tones of the wood floor work in perfect harmony with the white walls and dark units and furniture. The room is classic and will look elegant in any era.
Suburban homes are usually accessed by car and, although the garage is the first point of contact with the building, it is treated as a secondary room. This house takes a completely new approach by using a common entrance for entry by foot or car. The garage is now also the home's entrance hall and the car practically enters the residential area, which is possible thanks to electric and hybrid cars.
The innovative and functional solution encourages the home owners to invest in ecological cars to allow them to coexist within the residential part of the house.
