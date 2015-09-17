Living Garden House

Situated in a quiet rural area amongst rolling hills and farmland is a house of extraordinary design. It's been dubbed by the designers as the Cantilever House—the reason for which is obvious to anyone who's had the pleasure to see the house for themselves. The Cantilever House design appears to defy gravity with a large section of the home projecting out away from the main body of the home without any visible support. The architect Robert Konieczny from a reputable design office KWK Promes has achieved something incredible and we are fortunate at homify to be given the opportunity to take a tour of the home.
Our first snapshot of the home is from an aerial perspective facing towards the front exterior. It is from this vantage point that we can fully comprehend the scale of the project and begin to understand the ambition of the architects design. From the outset both the architect and their client aimed to create a home that would push the boundaries of home design and construction. The idea for a cantilever was brought forward early in discussions with the idea that the first storey would protrude outwards from the base of the structure and appear to float above.
At the forefront of the design objectives was the meeting the clients desire for a privacy. This has certainly been assured with the front façade being formed by brickwork with no openings at all across the entire frontage—excluding the front door. The blankness of the bricks does make the building look very closed and isolated, but this was exactly the intention of the architect, who, according to the wishes of his clients, wanted their home to reflect their own introverted characters.
Because the entire front façade of the home is closed off to the outside world the architects needed to address the issue of natural sunlight. In response the majority of the home at the rear is opened up by transparent glazing which would allow an immense amount of light into the home throughout the day time. Moveable reflective mirror surfaces were also used on the ground level which could be utilised to reflect natural light into the internal environments when opened up.
The architect Robert Konieczny had the desire to design a building that redefined the relationship between a house and its natural surroundings. Notice how the main building on the ground level opens up the internal living spaces to most of the garden, allowing its inhabitants to enjoy the benefits of the natural environment.
Very rarely does a home have a staircase as beautiful as the one here, but this isn’t a home that follows the traditional design conventions. The design of the stairs appears to float above the dining area thanks to the choice of transparent glass and the white shaded steps.
As expected, the internal environment is sleek and outstandingly modern as we see here in the upstairs corridor. The architects have assured the home feels bright and spacious by utilising an all-white colour scheme and a layout that promotes fluidity. Despite most of the structure being closed-off and having limit glazings the internal spaces are well lit by natural light. This comes down to smart design with the homes orientation and the placement of glazings fully optimising the available light.
You may have noticed that the décor within the the home is limited with no extravagant furnishing or items on display. This was an attempt by the architect to showcase the homes unique form, and also to draw attention towards the nature outside.
To summarise, it appears that the architects desire of designing a home of architectural significance has been achieved, with the Cantilever House becoming a local landmark. However, the home offers far more than just a unique architectural statement. The home itself is warm and welcoming and offers the inhabitants with an envious modern lifestyle that will certainly keep them satisfied long into the future.
