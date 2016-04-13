A New Life for Little England Farm

If you sit down and try to picture a farmhouse we think we can guess what you can see in your mind's eye. There will be cobbled stones, rustic kitchens and maybe even a tractor parked outside. However, the house we bring you today couldn't be further from that if it tried.

’BBM Sustainable Design were commissioned in 2008 to propose a sustainable master plan for a country estate in East Sussex. Our client wanted us to consider the viability of developing a derelict 1940’s dairy, retrofitting and extending a 1970’s house and a 19th Century Oast House situated next to each other. Working with Studio Engleback, who produced a parallel strategy for the surrounding landscape, the challenge was to create a low energy development from a brief that is traditionally extremely energy hungry, i.e. a new heated swimming pool with steam room and sauna, an external ‘natural pool’, and a high specification country house set in 275 acres of Wealden countryside that includes a lake and 150 acres of standing coppice woodland.’

A house with all mod-cons and a small energy footprint in a rural setting. Now, that is a challenge but it's one that was not only accepted but also graciously met in full by the design team.

Come take a look, you'll be astounded!