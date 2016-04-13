Your wasted kitchen wall could be great

It's rare these days to have much clear space in your home but when you do you need to think how best you can use it to your advantage. This is especially true when it comes to your kitchen! Perhaps you could make good use of some extra storage? Or perhaps you'd like to try your hand at something a little more artistic? Either way, a blank wall opens up a wealth of possibilities.
We've put together this article to show you some of our favourite ways that people have put a blank kitchen wall to good use. You may not be sure about all of them but we are willing to bet that at least a couple appeal to you and even inspire you to try your hand at a little DIY this weekend!
A clear kitchen wall is quite literally a blank canvas and you can keep it that way while adding in some extra functionality, too. Have you ever wondered how you can communicate with everyone in the family a little more easily? Well, we have the solution!
Aiya Lisova Design has come up with this fantastic use for a blank wall and we know it will be one of our favourites forever. Just imagine how easy it would be to let everyone know what is for dinner or for family members to tell you what they want from the supermarket with a giant chalkboard in place. Amazing!
This tip is an oldie but a goodie! When you have a clear kitchen wall and a plethora of crockery, kitchenware and glasses to house, it makes sense to repurpose that wall with a little extra storage, don't you think? We do, as long as you choose a suitably stylish system!
Don't simply plump for the first set of shelves you see as that might throw off your wider aesthetic. Instead, try to invest as much time and thought into your shelves as you did the cabinets and you will create a cohesive room that looks as though it has always been that way.
If adding something to your blank kitchen wall doesn't appeal and you rather cherish having at least one area that is free and clear of clutter, perhaps you could simply embellish the minimalism. By choosing a fabulously bright and daring hue, a painted wall becomes a feature all on its own.
We love the vibrant blue in this kitchen/dining room and while it has been left totally plain, don't you think it has a huge, stylish and lovely impact on the surrounding space? It really adds something, doesn't it? No need for ornate decor here as the paint speaks for itself.
Nobody ever said that it is law absolute that kitchens have to be boring and this is one of the best examples of a funky and eclectic space that we have seen. With a mixture of decorative plates, antique pictures and fabulous drapes on the walls, it doesn't seem even remotely strange that there is also a wooden seagull.
A plain kitchen wall doesn't have to be dull if you choose to make it a real expression of who you are and likewise, you don't have to follow a prescriptive course of action to liven them up. Whatever you put in your home will look great, we just know it.
If you are in the mood for something a little more kitchen-specific when it comes to your art and you have a blank kitchen wall to play with, have you considered food pictures? We're not talking about the ones you'd see on restaurant menus, but more high-end, stylish pics.
Housed in simple, elegant frames, unusual food pictures, such as these fun egg ones, can really look the part in a beautiful kitchen. You could even have a crack (pun very much intended) at taking some pictures and framing them yourself. Who would ever know?
Here is a suggestion for all you green-loving eco-warriors out there! If you have a free and clear kitchen wall in your home, why not think about using it to house a living green wall? We know they are still a little unusual but that doesn't make them any less amazing, stunning or healthy.
Green walls often really thrive in rooms that have a lot of moisture or warmth so kitchens and bathrooms are absolutely ideal for them and what they give you in terms of clean air and beautiful aesthetics is immeasurable. What are you waiting for?
