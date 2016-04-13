Your wasted kitchen wall could be great

It's rare these days to have much clear space in your home but when you do you need to think how best you can use it to your advantage. This is especially true when it comes to your kitchen! Perhaps you could make good use of some extra storage? Or perhaps you'd like to try your hand at something a little more artistic? Either way, a blank wall opens up a wealth of possibilities.

We've put together this article to show you some of our favourite ways that people have put a blank kitchen wall to good use. You may not be sure about all of them but we are willing to bet that at least a couple appeal to you and even inspire you to try your hand at a little DIY this weekend!