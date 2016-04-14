The Genius Space Saving Home

When needs must you really get to see what people are made of and that's never been more true than when talking about awkward space architecture in central London. It's no secret that space is short but it's also high cost so when even a seemingly unusable plot of land becomes available, savvy designers with decent foresight will leap at the chance to create something unique, which is what happened here.

Flower Michelin were commissioned to design a new build three-bed house in Peckham that could fit in an awkward space. The finished product was an architectural collaboration with the late Richard Paxton of Paxton Locher & MOOArc and was so unusual that it was featured on Grand Designs.

Let's take a look as you might have spotted a slither of land that could be turned into something quite special!