Finding the best mirror to reflect your style

If you are having any thoughts about putting lots of stunning mirrors in your home as being narcissistic get them out of your head right now. Mirrors are not only there for a little self-appreciation (though there is nothing wrong with that!), they can make your home look infinitely more glamorous, not to mention larger.
If you think mirrors won't really go with your décor, you're wrong. They're now available in every style, shape and colour imaginable so take a look at some of our favourites and think about how you could introduce some extra reflection into your home.
When you like to think outside the box with your interior design schemes, don't forget your mirrors. After all, what is the point in creating a space that is unique, personal and funky if you're going to simply put a standard mirror in place?
You want to find something a little more 'out there', such as round mirrors. We love designs, which are gorgeous, glamorous and elegant in abundance!
When people typically think about living room mirrors they picture something large, quite plain and rectangular and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. That style is considered classic for a reason, right? Exactly! People love it and it goes in every home.
We adore this intensely elegant space, created by Tom Faulkner, and the large mantelpiece mirror really finishes off the whole scene perfectly. It adds a touch of high-end glamour, don't you think? It's the king of mirrors but we like some funky alternatives, too.
Technology meets practicality in this amazing bathroom and we are so in love with how this mirror looks and functions. Can you imagine anything more perfect for completing your morning routine in front of? You'd feel like a futuristic movie star every day.
With built-in lighting options, mirrors have come a long way since the days of large bulbs surrounding the frame and we love the evolution. This would be perfect in any bathroom as you can simply turn off the lights if you want to create a more classic feel.
Traditional styles remain popular for a reason. They naturally lend themselves to a more blended design scheme and don't seek to embody too much of one era. We think that wooden-framed mirrors are the superstars of traditional design and they seamlessly integrate wherever they are placed.
The great thing about wood is that it is so malleable and transformable, meaning that you can paint, decorate or even carve it to perfectly suit your space. We have to say, we are really considering a more ethnic look for our homes after seeing this example.
If you have taken the time to create a home that is filled with eye-catching and glamorous elements there is no way that you want your mirrors letting down the aesthetic or undermining it. That's why we think you should take a look at some of the incredible ornate frames that are now freely available.
Even if you find something you like but it's in the wrong colour for you, it will be a quick and simple DIY task to paint it up to match other items in your home. Just take a look at this beautiful gothic look and you'll see how much potential fancy frames offer.
If you've thought about wall-mounted mirrors and decided they aren't for you at all, what about investing in something a little smaller and more perfunctory? Dressing table mirrors and mirrored wardrobe doors are terrific options for when you need some reflective surfaces but don't want to make a huge spectacle of them.
We think this super little antique dressing table offers the right amount of functionality and style combined and really shows that you don't have to go all out to enjoy beautiful styling. After all, you know what you like so don't let anyone try to dissuade you.
For more mirror inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Antique Mirror Design Ideas. If you like your mirrors to make a statement, we have some great suggestions for you!