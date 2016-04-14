Finding the best mirror to reflect your style

If you are having any thoughts about putting lots of stunning mirrors in your home as being narcissistic get them out of your head right now. Mirrors are not only there for a little self-appreciation (though there is nothing wrong with that!), they can make your home look infinitely more glamorous, not to mention larger.

If you think mirrors won't really go with your décor, you're wrong. They're now available in every style, shape and colour imaginable so take a look at some of our favourites and think about how you could introduce some extra reflection into your home.