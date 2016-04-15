Farmhouse Gets a Sublime Kitchen Extension

You might be wondering how exciting a kitchen extension can really be but once you see this one we know you'll realise that they can be spectacular and definitely worth a conversation!

Adding to a beautiful rustic home is not always an easy task but CCD Architects have made it look effortlessly simple. Talking about the project, they revealed that, Part of an historic Guernsey farmhouse, the brief was to generate additional space for a new kitchen and enlarge the master bedroom of this rural home in the forest. The scheme would optimise the flow through the house by reworking the entrance hall.

Once you realise that this is a historic building that is being extended you start to grasp the magnitude of the project. It's never as simple as just 'adding' a new bit on with an older building.

Let's see how CCD tackled the issue!