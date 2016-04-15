Farmhouse Gets a Sublime Kitchen Extension

You might be wondering how exciting a kitchen extension can really be but once you see this one we know you'll realise that they can be spectacular and definitely worth a conversation!
Adding to a beautiful rustic home is not always an easy task but CCD Architects have made it look effortlessly simple. Talking about the project, they revealed that,
Part of an historic Guernsey farmhouse, the brief was to generate additional space for a new kitchen and enlarge the master bedroom of this rural home in the forest. The scheme would optimise the flow through the house by reworking the entrance hall.
Once you realise that this is a historic building that is being extended you start to grasp the magnitude of the project. It's never as simple as just 'adding' a new bit on with an older building.
Let's see how CCD tackled the issue!
Would you just look at how phenomenal this house was already? Ignore the new extension on the left hand side and you'll be blown away by the gorgeous stonework of this countryside dream home. It almost seems a shame to add to it, don't you think?
We thought it almost seemed unnatural to extend this amazing house but then we saw how it had been done. The transformation is so seamless and sympathetic that you have to look twice to really notice it but the wealth of extra room that has been garnered by doing so is invaluable.
Even when dealing with non-historical buildings it makes sense to try and blend new extensions in with existing styling and we think it is wonderful how new and old have come together in this project. It could be a textbook example of integrated design!
While the glazing in the new kitchen is infinitely modern and the upper level balcony is all sorts of luxurious, we really like that the stonework of the original house has been replicated to contain it all. What an amazingly sympathetic way to bring the house together as one.
The newly added kitchen was the main motivating factor for completing the extension and it's really something to admire in this beautiful home. Far from being too modern to properly seat itself in an older property, there has been an ingenious compromise made. While the room structure itself is modern, the contents are traditional.
Beautiful new glazing, a funky boxy design and an open plan feel can't detract from the lovely heritage styling of the cupboards and the dining table. We can also see a traditional range cooker in place, too. A Shaker kitchen with a modern shell; we think this is fantastic!
Are you as surprised as we are that this totally new addition to an original and historic building has been kept so perfectly traditional inside? We expected at least a few jarring elements but there really is nothing to suggest that this kitchen hasn't long been in situ.
Splashback tiles, a range cooker and fantastically recognisable Shaker cabinet doors are all creating a warm, homely and familiar space, despite the newness of the extension. That's quite a feat but an amazing way to really quickly integrate an extra room.
We can now see why the master bedroom was extended above the kitchen as would you look at that stunning and peaceful view? Just imagine having that to wake up to every morning. You'd never want to get out of bed!
We think the added balcony is a wonderful touch as romantic breakfasts could be easily enjoyed alongside some night-time star gazing and, despite having been added to an older property, it doesn't look too new or out of place.
Though you shouldn't be constrained by notions of traditionalism when renovating your dream home, the age of a property naturally becomes a factor. We think this house is the perfect combination of old, new and complementary design.
For more dream home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Dream Home on the English Riviera. Whether you want country or coastal inspiration, we've got you covered!