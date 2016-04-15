Simple home money saving hacks

We know that not everybody has a specific pantry but this tip can apply to your fridge too, so read on. If you have a food storage system in place be sure that you are actually using it properly as not only will this increase the longevity of your goods, it will allow you to take advantage of bargains that you see when shopping, too.

We love this shelving installation from Friday Project. It shows you just how organised your food needs to be! Different foods need different compartments, temperatures and storage systems and by giving them what they need, they will last far longer and be harder to ignore until they are rotting in the fridge. Don't forget to also put your freezer to good use as you can grab plenty of last minute bargains and simply freeze until needed.