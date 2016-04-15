Simple home money saving hacks

Yes, your home really can save you money. Dispel any notions you might have had about houses simply being a drain on your resources and come with us as we delve into the world of thrifty living and savvy shopping.
From making good use of items you already have to switching out old technology for new versions, we have a host of ways that you your home can save you money so come take a look and prepare to watch those pennies while the pounds look after themselves!
We know that not everybody has a specific pantry but this tip can apply to your fridge too, so read on. If you have a food storage system in place be sure that you are actually using it properly as not only will this increase the longevity of your goods, it will allow you to take advantage of bargains that you see when shopping, too.
We love this shelving installation from Friday Project. It shows you just how organised your food needs to be! Different foods need different compartments, temperatures and storage systems and by giving them what they need, they will last far longer and be harder to ignore until they are rotting in the fridge. Don't forget to also put your freezer to good use as you can grab plenty of last minute bargains and simply freeze until needed.
This might be a cheeky tip for saving money but it's always worth a go. Even if you have a mortgage you might be able to ask your bank for a monthly repayments reduction but when renting you can certainly ask about the possibility of a small reduction in rent.
We think this will have a good deal of success if you either try to haggle at the beginning of a new contract or if you have been a reliable and trustworthy tenant for a number of years already. Asking for a reduction after a few months will not normally go down too well unless you have just cause to prove you are paying far too much!
Oh, we don't know where you'll find a host of amazing interior design and styling tips for free… perhaps there is an incredible website that brings you top tips and designer hints every day… wait a minute, it's us, here at homify. You're welcome!
Seriously though, going online to look for helpful hints as to how you can upgrade your décor is a great alternative to buying expensive magazines or even hiring a decorator. We aren't the only site you can turn to, though we like to think we are the best so check back daily for DIY tips and ways you can start saving money.
Regardless of what room you are in, you can definitely change your standard light bulbs for more energy efficient ones and begin enjoying savings straight away. Even in spaces where you think bright light is needed, such as the kitchen or bathroom.
Energy efficient bulbs may take a few extra seconds to reach their full brightness but they will start saving money straight away as electricity bills are one of the biggest monthly expenses for everyone. They are even starting to look pretty cool these days!
If you are a fan of convenience and prefer to clean as little as possible, you may have started using throw away paper napkins but we think this is such a waste of your hard earned money and resources, not to mention the fact that it's bad for the environment.
To start saving money today invest in some fabric napkins that can be washed with the rest of your laundry. This will have a huge impact on your environmental endeavours and will, in time, save you a considerable amount of money as well.
You might not think that a pound here and there for herbs is a lot of money to spend but when you think that you can actually buy a growing herb plant for a tiny bit more and enjoy fresh herbs for months to come, it makes perfect sense, doesn't it? Don't worry that you won't be able to eat all the herbs you grow as you can trim them and pop them in the freezer for later.
A great way to start saving money when you do your grocery shopping, growing your own herbs could be the gateway to growing even more of your own food. Have you ever fancied having a go at growing vegetables and fruit? This is a fantastic way to start!
