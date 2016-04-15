Plump up your cushion knowledge

There are a few home accessories that seem so easy to get to grips with but when you stop and think about it, it's these additions that can really tip the balance of a room if you're not careful. One such accessory is cushions! They might seem like fluffy little pillows that will look good anywhere but choosing cushions can be more of an ordeal than you think.

Take a look at our top tips for choosing the right cushions for your home and see if you need to rethink your accessories. We promise we're only doing this to help and you never know, it might be your cushions that have been making your room feel not quite right!