A Family Finally Escapes the Suburbs

If you've been trawling the Internet in search of inspiration for your home but haven't found what you're looking for yet, don't worry because the following Ideabook is all the inspiration you'll ever need.
A client's vision of a home built with the best in innovation is brought to fruition by architects from Majchrzak Pracownia in this intriguing denizen of rural Poland. From the outset you will be impressed by the modern architecture that appears like a natural addition to the landscape. While inside, a wonderful interpretation of interior decorating has been achieved thanks to the daring mix of styles and ideas.
Let's begin exploring!
By carefully positioning the building around the existing mature trees on the site the new home has formed a special relationship with the surrounding nature. In response to certain vegetation being removed, extensive planting was undertaken of native plants to further strengthen the relationship between the built form and nature.
The building appears as a natural progression of the site thanks to the timber panels that wrap around most of the structure. Since the timber panels have been laid in a vertical fashion, the design gains an interesting feature via pattern rather than a certain colour. We must say, we are big fans of the dark stain chosen for the timber finish.
The real presence of the house is hidden from the street and can be best discovered around the back. By taking on a far more open appearance we gain insight into the layout of the home, which looks to be so vast. Timber and transparent glass bridge the transitional spaces and blur the lines between indoors and out.
The patterns of light and shadow from the surrounding trees are able to penetrate the interior zones thanks to the expansive glass utilised on both levels of the home.
Once you enter and begin walking around the interiors you are immediately drawn to the centre of the space where a comfy lounge area has been set up. The sofa and timber dining table work in tandem to separate the open plan social zone while also providing distinction between uses.
Not afraid reveal too much, we see the architects have allowed for the raw fittings and industrial elements to be completely exposed throughout the space.
So, where to begin? Check out the standing lamp to the right of image, which looks to have been taken from a film set. Did you also notice the metal mesh framing that surrounds the television? Above there are hanging lights formed of metal components and even an extraction pipe permitted to remain in the open.
The layered and sophisticated ground floor seems to combine the aesthetics of a contemporary gallery within a home setting. The overarching muted colour scheme has acted as a great base for the home to be filled with interesting design accents. The natural grey finish of the concrete floors, covered in plays of light and shadow, adds to the appeal of the industrial style on show.
Along with the mentioned concrete floors, the whites walls and ceiling, and exposed bricks frame the room in a textured way. Timber, delicate fabrics and house plants are integrated through both storeys of the home, helping soften the muted scheme.
The sophisticated and layered living zone makes art and architecture one and the same. Everywhere you look you see how the building interacts with the décor. Overall, it is the way the designers have imagined the space in section that has enlivened the living zone with beauty and finesse.
Look up and you will notice that the building has a hallow form that the second level is coordinated around. Found up the stairs are the private rooms, well away from the energy of the ground living zone.
All in all, the clever way the architects have woven different interiors styles into, and through, the home's large volume is impressive. While smaller, thoughtful, architectural moments enhance the visual appreciation of these living elements and create moments that instil this rural domain with a sense of serenity besides nature.
If you're feeling inspired, then check out: Happy Home for a Young Family.