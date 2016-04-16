Interior decorating ideas for your family home

A couple and their two young children have an exciting new chapter awaiting them thanks to the experts at K2 Architecture. The multi-faceted and ultra-talented firm were the creative minds behind the new house we're about to explore. Having only recently handed over the keys, the firm were happy to see the family finally move in after months of hard work.

Overall, the timing couldn't have been better for the family since their old home was beginning to feel its age and was unable to meet their changing needs. What K2 Architecture have created is a home that is generous in proportions, high in quality finishes and featuring all the modern conveniences that will meet the family's needs well into the future.

Let's take a look at it, shall we?