Interior decorating ideas for your family home

A couple and their two young children have an exciting new chapter awaiting them thanks to the experts at K2 Architecture. The multi-faceted and ultra-talented firm were the creative minds behind the new house we're about to explore. Having only recently handed over the keys, the firm were happy to see the family finally move in after months of hard work.
Overall, the timing couldn't have been better for the family since their old home was beginning to feel its age and was unable to meet their changing needs. What K2 Architecture have created is a home that is generous in proportions, high in quality finishes and featuring all the modern conveniences that will meet the family's needs well into the future.
Let's take a look at it, shall we?
Pictured is the family home following months of work. The striking modern architecture on show makes for a positive first impression and things only seem to get better the more we look around. A mix of black and white pronounces the angular shape and clean lines of the façade, while the fresh landscaping softens the bulk of the structure.
Having two cars is an essential aspect of a modern family so a double garage was included in the design of the home. In addition, a side room is attached to the garage for secure storage of garden tools, toys and the bins.
There are solar panels hosted on top of the roof which, while unable to fulfil the household's peak energy needs, can assist the family's efforts in going green.
From a different angle, we see panels of timber have been laid across part of the side façade. The warm tones of the timber soften the presentation of the structure while also instilling a natural appeal.
Forming as the boundary between the road and the garden is a stone wall that rises gradually up the steep site. The combination of huge boulders and smaller bedrock were chosen as a natural border rather than the conventional brick or rendered concrete. Between the gaps are small plants that will grow to form a lush garden.
A bright palette of whites and soft timbers makes for a pleasant welcome inside. Even having only just entered we can tell that the home is blessed with generous dimensions. Just look at the width of that hallway!
A low-lying timber bench has been positioned against the wall to provide a place for the little ones to put their shoes on more easily. The discarded shoes are placed underneath out of sight to enhance the appeal of the space.
Storage is the critical aspect of a child's bedroom, especially when it's a bedroom for two! Despite this bedroom being occupied by both the children of the household, we can see that this bedroom is kept neat and attractive thanks to plenty of storage options.
The décor is bright and playful with plenty of colour and interesting pieces found within. Sitting centrally is an orange beanbag, which makes a comfy spot for a book to be enjoyed. We think the little ones here would be more than happy to do their homework considering the cool, practical design of the desk.
The owners of this house believe there is no better tonic for a child's sleep than an open window. The horizontal window found within the room is designed to slide open to allow a soft nights breeze inside. It is a magical and peaceful moment when the soft pitter-patter of rain can be heard by the children as they fall asleep.
When we make our way back down the stairs, the sleekness of the shared kitchen and dining area cannot be ignored. Clean lines and high quality finishes make for a setting that is totally in-line with all the latest in modern design trends.
Our eyes move first to the contemporary dining tables and chairs but we request you move your gaze across to the white, seamless cabinets hosted by the rear wall. Not only are the cabinets a cool design statement but they also host inside all the common and often unsightly household items that no one wants to see.
