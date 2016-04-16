Over the past few months we've brought you some amazing Top 10 articles, even if we do say so ourselves, so we didn't want to let you down this week. That's why we are whisking you away to various coastal locations to show you what we think are some of the most incredible seafront houses in the UK.
We all love to be beside the seaside but the owners of these amazing homes have really made that dream a reality and from magnificently modern through to terrifically traditional, the architecture on display here will blow you away.
Let's get swept away by these beautiful beachfront properties while the sun is shining!
House No. 7, Scotland
Denizen Works says of this incredible property,
We were commissioned in October 2010 to produce a design for a new house on the site of a ruined, B-listed black-house on the Isle of Tiree on the west coast of Scotland. We developed a concept that comprises two houses, a living house and a guesthouse, linked by a utility wing. Together the elements combine to create a bold insertion into the landscape while reflecting the character and heritage of the island.
In keeping with the philosophy of Denizen Works, the language of the house was driven by an examination of the local vernacular, materials and building forms with the architecture of the living house and utility taking lead from the local agricultural buildings combining soft roof forms, chimneys and corrugated cladding. Setting off the utilitarian accommodation is the guesthouse with its deep-set stone walls, black and white palette and black tarred roof resulting in a building that is tied to the landscape and unmistakably of Tiree.
This is nothing like the seafront houses we had in our minds but we can't deny that this is an exceptional, stunning and unusual build that most definitely deserves to open our Top 10 Homes by the Sea list.
The product of a project that saw a rear extension added to an existing bungalow dating back to the 1970s, this amazing Cornish seafront home was also given a green touch. With an extensive energy saving strategy in place, this home is as efficient as it is beautiful, making it the perfect combination of good looks and fantastic functionality!
A project taken on by the talented team at the Bazeley Partnership, this house is described as follows,
Sundown is a new contemporary home in Widemouth Bay, Cornwall. Our brief for Sundown was to provide the design for a new, modern property to replace the existing dilapidated bungalow that once occupied the site. It was important to ensure the new home fit the height to satisfy planning criteria, and fit the original footprint.
What a replacement! You'd never know anything old or less appealing stood here, would you? Just imagine waking up in this stunning space every morning to the smell of fresh sea air. Dreamy!
Prom House, Musselburgh
’The Prom House on Musselburgh's sea front is an unashamedly modern piece of architecture which makes the most of its location and stunning views, by Wiszniewski Thomson Architects.’
Modern architecture is right! This is a heady mix of an Art Deco vibe with the stark lines and chic minimalism that the 21st century has embraced so eagerly within the design sector. A more than worthy addition to our Top 10 list, we think you'll agree!
This building is such a fantastic enigma, with the dark metal platforms and clear safety rails. Is it modernist? Industrial? Or an eclectic mix of the two? Nobody can really tell but what we do know is that it enjoys breathtaking views out to sea that few properties can rival.
We love the idea of eating on the terrace, accompanied by the coastline, before retiring to a bedroom with an equally beautiful view. So chic!
The brief was to create a fully bespoke luxury home for a young family, reflecting their personality and with a strong emphasis on entertainment and socialising.
Well, you can't deny that is exactly what has been produced with this incredible house that simply oozes party potential and looks spectacularly impressive from every conceivable angle. The quintessential British seaside home with a luxurious finish, we can imagine any number of elegant period dramas being filmed here.
The Ship House, Torbay
With uninterrupted views out to sea, this was a sure-fire inclusion in our Top 10 Homes by the Sea list.
We love the undeniably nautical feel to the structure of this house and the use of beautiful marine materials, including rich, natural wood. This is a house that not only looks perfectly positioned but has actually taken inspiration from the site from the start. Stunning!
Overcombe, Devon
Far from being a house of ordinary proportions or innovations, Overcombe, as the house is known, is, ’A spectacular property, virtually rebuilt, commanding the best views over Bigbury on Sea, Bantham and Burgh Island in the beautiful South Hams of Devon.
With a sweeping deck and terrace wrapping around most of the property, Overcombe is an awe-inspiring retreat. All on one floor, this property is excellent for all generations of the family: five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en suite wet rooms – enjoy beautiful views over the sea and the surrounding rolling countryside. Immaculately furnished and finished to the highest specification’.
How the design team managed to include so much in such a simple looking structure is beyond us but we love it!
Seagrass, Cornwall
Another incredible addition to our list from the Bazeley Partnership. The team noted that, ’Seagrass in Polzeath is a recently completed five bedroom house overlooking Daymer Bay and Polzeath Beach in a popular North Cornwall village.
Our clients purchased this greenfield site and wished to develop a new family home that was informed by its coastal surroundings and took full advantage of this unique location on the edge of a development boundary. This extraordinary property features accommodation over three levels including a gym and cinema room with several defined living areas and spectacular views from the first floor bedrooms and balconies.’
Even if it just had one bedroom and no gym this would have still been a phenomenal coastal home and we see why so many people love to be beside the seaside now!
Lighthouse 65, Hampshire
The final property in our Top 10 Homes by the Sea list, we might have saved the best for last.
’The Lighthouse is a contemporary beachfront property on the south coast of England. It is a super insulated, luxury 3 bedroom modern house sitting in a beautiful waterfront location enjoying stunning views of the Solent and the Isle of Wight.’
Not only is the view and situation of this home enviable, just look at the chic design of the building itself. The very picture of coastal elegance, we have fallen in love with this unique building that sets itself apart from all its neighbours, while grounding itself in the scenery. Stunning!
