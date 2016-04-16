Home upgrades for under £100!

We all have those moments where we look at a room that we use a lot and think how nice it would be to give it a quick freshen up but often put the task off, imaging that it will cost a lot of money. Well, you might be interested to know that there are lots of things you can do to give your home a quick makeover for under £100!

We think the key to good home improvement is working smarter, not harder. By keeping an eye on your budget you can make drastic changes for not a lot of money at all.

Don't believe us? Read on and prepare to eat those doubting words!