Home upgrades for under £100!

We all have those moments where we look at a room that we use a lot and think how nice it would be to give it a quick freshen up but often put the task off, imaging that it will cost a lot of money. Well, you might be interested to know that there are lots of things you can do to give your home a quick makeover for under £100!
We think the key to good home improvement is working smarter, not harder. By keeping an eye on your budget you can make drastic changes for not a lot of money at all.
Don't believe us? Read on and prepare to eat those doubting words!
One of the simplest cheap home improvements out there is adding shelves to a room but we think it has the most impact in your kitchen. The reason for this is that you can then choose to display your most beautiful cookware and glasses, thus transforming the room instantly.
Shelves can be as expensive or as cheap as you want them to be but we think you'll be spoilt for choice even with just £100 to spend. Just look at how much a couple of simple shelves have made this kitchen from less sparse and a lot more homely!
Have you got some old tins of paint in the garage or shed? Do you have an afternoon to spare? If you answered yes to either or both of these questions then you can dramatically alter a room today and for much less than £100, unless you go crazy with the rollers and brushes!
Cheap home improvements don't have to mean that you don't put in as much effort as you should. In fact, painting a wall perfectly can take a lot of preparation and time but if a quick fix is what you're after, as long as your new colour is darker than the existing one, you should find the process a breeze.
Bookshelves are a wonderful addition to any home but there are times when you realise maybe you don't read as much as you used to or would still like to. When this is the case, don't look to throw away your shelving systems, simply repurpose them for another useful functionality.
We always like it when people have upcycled their old bookcases by painting them or adding doors and then using them for something a little more unusual, such as funky shoe storage or an indoor log shelter. Imagine playing hunt the kindling in this stunning storage system!
It's an old tip but it will never go out of style as having a really ruthless cull of everything in your wardrobe will leave you feeling refreshed and much more focused. It can also lead to a far less cluttered bedroom, making your old scheme suddenly feel a lot more minimalist.
Cheap home improvements don't come any more reasonably priced than this one as you don't have to spend any money at all. In fact, if you choose to sell unwanted items, you could actually gain some extra cash. Just don't go seeing a clear out as an excuse to buy lots of new clothes!
When money is tight but you want to make a big impact on your home and how others see it, why not think about investing a little time and a small budget into revamping your entrance? We're not talking about a new front door as that could be very costly but some well placed foliage is a great idea.
Potted plants, shrubs or small trees will always add a certain gravitas to the entrance of a house, as will an upmarket doormat. Don't forget that your entrance is the first impression of your home so try to be understated and elegant with your accessorising.
If you have £100 burning a hole in your pocket and a kitchen that you just can't love, why not think about attempting some cheap home improvements? We think that one of the best ideas is buying a piece of coloured glass to use as a fancy splashback.
A vibrant slice of colour, a splashback will liven up even the most simple or boring of kitchens and you won't have to undertake the costly endeavour of buying new cabinet doors. How's that for a big impact at a low price?
