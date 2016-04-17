Weekend DIY projects you can tackle with ease

There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of starting and successfully finishing a project within one weekend so we thought it might be fun to let you in on some of our favourite short timescale innovations. You don't even need to be a seasoned tradesman or DIY expert to give these a bash.
From changing out a few knobs to tackling a tiling job, we know you've got the skills and determination to make a real success out of these weekend DIY projects so pick something you want to have a go at, get equipped and look forward to the satisfaction you'll feel when you're finished!
We realise that building a fully operational fire is not something that sits within the bracket of weekend DIY projects but decorating a mantelpiece definitely is. In fact, adding a mantelpiece or surround would be a fantastically simple task that would have a huge impact on the wider room.
With a new ledge all set up you can look to add candles, flowers or maybe a mirror, to really transform your space and it shouldn't take longer than one or two days. You see? You are a DIY expert and you never even realised it!
We feel pretty sure that one of these options will appeal to you more or seem a little easier but both are incredibly simple when you have all the right materials. If you are looking to create one feature wall in a room, you can easily finish this in under one day so what's stopping you from embracing some weekend DIY projects?
Witch & Watchman have enchanted us with this utterly breathtaking wallpaper and thanks to the extreme pattern, a few air bubbles here and there would go unnoticed. As long as you line the pattern up perfectly you will be able to make wallpaper hanging look easy and as for painting. We know you can handle a paintbrush!
Super simple, cheap to do and the perfect upgrade for a total beginner, we love what a big impact something as simple as swapping out existing door handles and knobs can have, especially in rooms such as your kitchen or bedroom. This really is the perfect way to get into weekend DIY projects.
Just imagine how cute you could make a wardrobe and dressing table if you used matching, romantic floral knobs and, likewise in your kitchen, even a dated design could be brought up-to-date with something as simple as some ultra contemporary handles. So easy!
Weekend DIY projects should never take up too much time or cost you a lot of money so we always think that a small upcycling task is a great way to find your feet and get some DIY confidence before trying to tackle bigger and more impressive projects.
For a sweet little task, why not think about taking some existing storage and giving it a new lease of life with some paint? We always find bathroom shelves and cupboards to be a perfect host for a little shabby chic styling and it's so simple to do because you don't have to get a perfect finish.
Do you know where your fuse box is? Do you know how to turn all the electrics in the house off for a short period? Can you read a basic wiring chart or access the Internet to see how to do so? If you answered yes to these questions then congratulations, as you are about to enter the exciting world of electrical weekend DIY projects!
We promise we aren't expecting you to do anything too complicated but why not consider replacing your light switches with dimmers? Mood lighting will be a doddle after that!
Tiling is one of those things that seems difficult at first but once you get going, it's easy to get the hang of. Professionals might not want you to realise that but we're happy to share the secret. For an easy to manage weekend DIY project have you considered doing some simple tiling? Say in your kitchen as a new splashback? If the answer is no, then start thinking about it now.
With so many amazing designs and styles to choose from, tiles are one of the most versa-tile (get it?) materials out there so even if you don't fancy creating a focal point in your kitchen, you can easily repair a cracked tile in the bathroom all by yourself!
