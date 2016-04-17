Even small homes can be a summer oasis

If your favourite season has always been and will always be summer perhaps you need to decorate your home to feel like a warm, summer oasis all year round. It's probably the only way to guarantee that wonderful warm feeling here in the UK as the weather certainly doesn't help us.
While we know there will be notable exceptions, such as Christmas, enjoying a summer home all year round is astonishingly good for your health and positivity and if you follow a few simple tips it doesn't need to be a difficult project to complete either.
Are you ready to let the sunshine in?
We don't know what it is about a nautical stripe that always makes us think of warm sunny days in summer but we can't help it. Perhaps it's the natural connection to the sea and beach that makes us envisage warmer climes and bright, beautiful days, but isn't it a treat?
You might not fancy the idea of a striped wall, such as this very pretty one from T2 Architecture & Interiors, but why not try to find something similar in bed linen form? That way, you can enjoy all the connotations of a summer home without any of the long-term commitment that wallpaper requires.
While a luxuriously heavy drape might be perfect for the winter months as an extra form of draught excluder, if you are trying to give the impression of a summer home then you need to say goodbye to the rich, dense fabrics and embrace something a lot more sheer and floaty.
Sheer curtains literally make light work of letting any and all natural sunlight into your room and will help to keep your space as warm as possible. They also look terrifically romantic so even if you need to wear thermals to bed, at least it'll look like summer in your bedroom!
Summer is a time for getting together with friends, enjoying each other's company and chatting long into the evening, not watching television and being cooped up your house, so why not take this into account and give your furniture a little re-jig?
We think that your living room can take on a far more summer home feel just by moving sofas and chairs to be in more of a sociable circular formation, not focused on the television. Of course, a vibrant colour or two will help as well but cushions can be a great way of introducing them.
If you're busy planning your summer jaunts and fun holidays we bet you have already started buying a host of fabulous travel books to inspire your itineraries so why not use them as an excuse to invest in some extra bookshelves?
Having yourself a storage system for all your beautifully coloured travel books will certainly get you in the holiday mindset and with it, your house will feel far more like a summer home. A plant or two would really add to this upbeat vibe as well.
Always leave room for a hammock in your home, regardless of whether you are trying to create a summer home vibe or not! If nothing else, hammocks are so much fun to try and get in and out of, you will amuse your family for hours just by trying to use it!
Placed next to a window, an indoor hammock is a great way to invite summer feelings into your home without having to endure any rain or chilly breezes. Plus, you can rest easy that your children won't come to any harm if they use it as they will be in close proximity.
Upcycling and shabby chic-ing have a lot to answer for because all of a sudden we are turning our backs on using regular drinking glasses in order to swap them out for funky Mason jars with straws. None of us are safe. We all know they look super cute and we want them!
The perfect way to inject some warm weather, picnics on the beach kind of feelings, glass Mason jars with striped straws make such a wonderful addition to any house that is trying to embrace more of a summer home ambiance. Plus, we always want a reason to buy cute straws!
To keep the warm summer days vibe going into the evening why not channel a little overseas inspiration by injecting some Moroccan spice into your garden?
We think the hanging lanterns, sheer curtains and beautiful candles all come together to create a real feeling of warmth and exotic luxury. We can almost smell the amazing food and incense from here and it's making us reminisce about hot holidays and blissful weather. What a way to bring your summer home to life!
