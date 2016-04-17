Perfect mansion with magical interiors- worth a look

There are mansions and then there are mansions and the amazing house that we are looking at today is very much falls into the latter category.
Des Ewing Residential Architects, the design team in charge of this incredibly indulgent build, noted that,
This dwelling is located within a suburban gated community, in a conservation area. As it is a replacement dwelling, it was imperative that its design integrated perfectly with the neighbouring buildings. It is a two-storey detached dwelling with additional accommodation within its hipped roof and it has a feature curved bay to the front with a gable entrance and a lower rear return. The house has been designed to be attractive and elegant, with a touch of grandeur.
A touch of grandeur? If this is only a touch we can't help but wonder what full-on glamour would translate into in the capable and masterful hands of this innovative design firm. Let's take a closer look at this outrageous home and see if you are as flabbergasted by the stature of it as we are!
You certainly can't accuse this house of being small or basic, can you? While there is something to be said for the less is more school of thought, when it comes to unapologetic luxury we really see the logic in the more is more philosophy too!
With an enormous footprint, feature chimneys and a beautiful bay section, this is a façade that certainly seeks to impress from the first impression until the last and we have to congratulate the architects here because, mission accomplished!
As the team at Des Ewing stated, this was a replacement home in a conservation area, meaning that what was built had to fit in with the surroundings seamlessly, rather than cutting its own path and being too eccentric. As we pan back you can absolutely see that this is no ordinary gated community.
Surrounded by houses of a similar grandeur and comparable luxury finishes, this house fits right in and looks as though it has been in place as long as every one of the other properties. Suddenly, it doesn't seem too large or excessive and instead, it looks just right.
Did you ever dream of being able to sashay down a fabulous staircase like this into the hallway of your home before going on a date? Maybe that is more of a girl's wish but some of us certainly remember craving a Beauty & The Beast style staircase to glide down.
This incredibly tall entrance really does give a fantastic glimpse into what the rest of the house will look like and if you were in any doubt whatsoever as to the levels of opulence and elegance that would be reached, we think this will have eradicated it.
It takes a talented team to be able to merge the contemporary feeling of an open plan space with classic décor and architectural touches but that's what has happened here in order to create this divine kitchen and dining room zone.
With recognisable classic motifs, such as decorative window finishes and heritage colours, we love the cohesive materials palette that injects a little more modernity. The chic combination of white and natural wood has been brought right up-to-date with cutting edge design and we love this whole space.
While flamboyant bedrooms can be a lot of fun you'll never really see anything too over the top in a classically decorated home and that's why we like this large bedroom so much. The muted tones and exquisite use of high-end materials really pulls this room together to feel relaxing and calm, not outrageous.
Luxury fabrics play an important role here so the velvet bed throw, heavy drapes and richly patterned cushions are a perfect combination of elegant, expressive and opulent. One of the rooms to have the advantage of a bay window, we think this is a wonderful space and with all that glazing, it looks so light and airy too.
Directly below one of the master bedrooms this super living room area has been created, with the special bay window being put to fabulous use as a proportional location for a grand piano. Naturally, not all of us have a grand piano waiting to be housed but we think that if you owned a house such as this one there would be a good chance of you having one squirrelled away.
The perfect partner to the classic sash windows and full semi-circular curtain, the piano and parquet flooring give just enough hints as to the styles and interests of the owners and, having seen the outside of this building, we are totally unsurprised at how upmarket they are.
