Perfect mansion with magical interiors- worth a look

There are mansions and then there are mansions and the amazing house that we are looking at today is very much falls into the latter category.

Des Ewing Residential Architects, the design team in charge of this incredibly indulgent build, noted that, This dwelling is located within a suburban gated community, in a conservation area. As it is a replacement dwelling, it was imperative that its design integrated perfectly with the neighbouring buildings. It is a two-storey detached dwelling with additional accommodation within its hipped roof and it has a feature curved bay to the front with a gable entrance and a lower rear return. The house has been designed to be attractive and elegant, with a touch of grandeur.

A touch of grandeur? If this is only a touch we can't help but wonder what full-on glamour would translate into in the capable and masterful hands of this innovative design firm. Let's take a closer look at this outrageous home and see if you are as flabbergasted by the stature of it as we are!