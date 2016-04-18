The Totally Transformed Petersham Home

Sometimes we come across properties that have been so entirely transformed by an extension or a remodelling project that we simply can't recognise them any more and today brings one such house to our attention. Once you see the amazing results you will be left scratching your head and trying to work out of it really is the same house. You'll have to take our word for it that it is!
Coupdeville, the architects in charge of this puzzling but perfect transformation, revealed, ’The remodelling of his property in Petersham has transformed its appearance and created a contemporary family home. A substantial extension enabled generous spaces to be created throughout. Crisp white render is softened by timber cladding, giving a truly modern appearance.’
Modern is right as the end result is so beautifully contemporary you would be hard pressed to persuade people that the original façade was ever in place. When you discover that the build was also completed with sustainable and responsible building practices firmly in the forefront of the construction team's mind, thanks to a mandate to reuse as many materials as possible, you start to see just how special this project was.
Let's dive in for a closer look to see if you can unlock the secrets of this fabulous family home.
Get a really good look at this picture and try to keep it in your mind as you really won't be able to make the connection between this and what the house ended up looking like. If you can, please can you explain it to us? It still seems like magic!
There is nothing technically wrong with this standard rear view and what we are looking at is clearly a usable family home but when more space is needed, what you build depends on planning permissions and budget so we are amazed at what was constructed here.
Tell us how this is even remotely the same house as in the previous picture. You can't, can you? Don't feel silly if you can't as we are still baffled and we've been staring at it for a while now. Gone is the old fashioned, solid brick rear wall and in its place is a cacophony of glazing, natural wood and open space that merges seamlessly with the outdoors.
This extension has us utterly transfixed, not only because of the total shape change of the house but also the beauty of the materials used. What a project!
Well, let's be honest, this is exactly the kind of interior that you expected, isn't it? How could anything less chic, modern and surprisingly elegant have been installed here now that you've seen the exterior? That first picture was so deceptive and really confused our preconceptions.
A sea of white leather, stone tiles, sharp render and exquisite furniture, this sunny lounge spot is the epitome of extension elegance and helps to push the memory of the original incarnation of the house firmly out of our minds. We love the audacity of this remodel!
Naturally with a house as incredible and perception-altering as this one, you'd want to be permanently party-ready, so as to have an excuse to invite friends and family to visit and drink in the fruits of your labour. With that in mind, this utterly delightful dining room is a real treat.
Positioned perfectly to take advantage of the super view straight out of the glazed wall onto the patio and into the adjoining wood clad section of the house, this sociable dining table adds yet more classical luxury to a phenomenally brave and modern build. All these details are dizzying!
A haven of white, subtle yet ingenious lighting and sharp lines, this kitchen is the perfect balance for some of the more traditional elements that have been included in this project, such as antique side tables and a regency-style dining set up.
We are fascinated by how well the traditional and modern elements have been synchronised and meshed together. Nothing here looks out of place yet it really should. We still can't figure out how this build was completed either but we do know that we want to live here.
In a house that seems determined to surprise, shock and titillate at every turn, it's not surprising that this bathroom is almost a negative image of standard set ups, is it? In the place of a more traditional white walls and suite scheme, this noir space feels dark, dramatic and opulent.
Again, modern touches really make this space something special, with sharp lines and beautiful lighting but window shutters draw just enough old fashioned glamour back in to match the rest of the interior. We always love an enigmatic house and this might be one of the most wonderful that we have ever looked around.
