The Totally Transformed Petersham Home

Sometimes we come across properties that have been so entirely transformed by an extension or a remodelling project that we simply can't recognise them any more and today brings one such house to our attention. Once you see the amazing results you will be left scratching your head and trying to work out of it really is the same house. You'll have to take our word for it that it is!

Coupdeville, the architects in charge of this puzzling but perfect transformation, revealed, ’The remodelling of his property in Petersham has transformed its appearance and created a contemporary family home. A substantial extension enabled generous spaces to be created throughout. Crisp white render is softened by timber cladding, giving a truly modern appearance.’

Modern is right as the end result is so beautifully contemporary you would be hard pressed to persuade people that the original façade was ever in place. When you discover that the build was also completed with sustainable and responsible building practices firmly in the forefront of the construction team's mind, thanks to a mandate to reuse as many materials as possible, you start to see just how special this project was.

Let's dive in for a closer look to see if you can unlock the secrets of this fabulous family home.