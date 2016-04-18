London commuting: The best places to live

While London might be home to some of the most exciting employment opportunities in the UK, one thing that it certainly isn't popular for is house prices. Because of this, an increasing number of professionals are looking for added value options when it comes to their homes, such as living out of central London itself and commuting in on a daily basis.

If you have considered London commuting before but never gotten around to researching it seriously, read on, as we have done all the hard work for you. We've selected six of the most popular commuter counties in a bid to show you the pros and cons of them all. Who knows, you might be able to buy a much bigger home if you are willing to travel a little longer to work. You just need to ask yourself what your priorities are!