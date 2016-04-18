5 Eye-Popping Terrace Transformations!

Even though we're here in the UK, with tempestuous weather, inconsistent summers and frequent rain, we can't resist the urge to create a warm, welcoming terrace, just in case we can crack the barbecue out a couple of times a year. We think that's the good old British stiff upper lip coming into play, not letting us accept the inevitability of a poor summer.

Because we are all suckers for a pretty patio we thought it might be fun to take a look at some dramatic terrace transformations to show you exactly what is possible with a little imagination and determination. So, pull up a deck chair and let's get started!