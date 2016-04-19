The New Build with Old World Charm

’A new build property by Junnell Homes, a niche house builder of superior bespoke-designed homes on pocket sites throughout South East England. At No 19 Interiors was responsible for the interior specification and finished look working closely with the 'off plan' purchasers.’

This is a description that gives little away about this beautiful home and while we love the exterior, it is the interior design scheme that we will be focusing on today as that's really where the magic happened.

A wonderful mix of traditional, contemporary, high-end and luxury styling, this home is proof that you can have it all and it won't look anything other than phenomenal.

Let's take a look around!