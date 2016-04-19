The New Build with Old World Charm

’A new build property by Junnell Homes, a niche house builder of superior bespoke-designed homes on pocket sites throughout South East England. At No 19 Interiors was responsible for the interior specification and finished look working closely with the 'off plan' purchasers.’
This is a description that gives little away about this beautiful home and while we love the exterior, it is the interior design scheme that we will be focusing on today as that's really where the magic happened.
A wonderful mix of traditional, contemporary, high-end and luxury styling, this home is proof that you can have it all and it won't look anything other than phenomenal.
Let's take a look around!
We still find it such a shame that new builds can have negative connotations attached to them for a great many people, especially when you consider how breathtaking and well thought out so many of them are. We really think that this is a wonderful advocate for new build homes.
Evoking images of classically rural homes, we think the combination of red brickwork with rustic-to-the-point-of-agricultural black wooden cladding works fantastically well here and helps to blend the house into its surroundings, whilst also toning down the 'newness'
Taking a look at the exterior of this home, you might have assumed that the interior would be filled with traditionally rural furniture, such as a wooden farmhouse dining table and maybe some large, slouchy sofas in a busy fabric, but the reality is quite different.
Choosing to mirror the age of the house, as opposed to the exterior styling, this is a phenomenally modern and chic design scheme that has sought to champion white as the main base colour and to wonderful effect. It doesn't feel at all cold or sterile. Instead, it's warm and classic.
Though white has been used in abundance throughout this house, we are really enjoying the bold use of more earthy accent hues, such as this mauve that makes a real statement in the living room area of the open plan ground floor layout.
Adding just enough contrast, the mauve allows for extra stark modernist themes to be used, such as boxy sofas, a square mantle and angular side tables, without them overtaking the entire space and making it feel more like a gallery than a home. Gorgeous!
So often we see fantastic home remodelling projects that have almost treated the kitchen as an afterthought, especially in an open plan scheme. We are so pleased to see that that particular mistake has been neatly sidestepped here by building an absolutely fantastic and easy-to-navigate kitchen.
With ample floor space, a huge number of cupboards and great swathes of worktop, this is most definitely a kitchen that was created specifically for someone that is looking forward to spending a lot of time in here. Grey is the muted accent colour of choice in this zone and we think it is just as effective and pretty as the mauve in the living room.
Though not located next to the open plan space, isn't it lovely to see that this bedroom has been decorated with the original mauve accent colour in mind? It just makes for a wonderfully well thought out and cohesive home, don't you think?
The patterned feature wall adds a gorgeous and high-end appeal, while the super luxe bed linen and scatter pillows make this such a welcoming spot. Simply decorated, we think it has a subtle but impressive impact and we certainly wouldn't turn down an invite to stay over.
Again, we see recurring themes as grey is reintroduced alongside black and white to create the ultimate in monochromatic glamour for the bedroom. The damask wallpaper is something else and neatly lends itself to happily co-existing with luxury bed linen.
Black and white is always a tricky colour scheme to get right but we have no complaints about this incarnation as everything has been taken into account, even down to the mirror frame and the bedside table vases. What a perfectly executed room!
A gorgeous home that has sought to be the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, we think this house has the potential to change a lot of perceptions about new builds.
For more new build inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Contemporary New Build, Farnham. You'll never think of new builds in the same way again!