Things you've always done wrong in the kitchen

Nobody likes to have their mistakes pointed out to them but put aside your ego for one second and you'll see that we really are trying to help! We are also guilty of making these errors on a daily basis so it's a learning curve that we can all experience together.

When it comes to your kitchen you might have your cooking and cleaning regime honed to perfection but could you actually be putting your health and your treasured belongings at risk? We have compiled six of the most frequent kitchen mistakes that nearly everybody makes so take a look and see if you are guilty of any of them. It's never too late to learn a better way to do something!