Things you've always done wrong in the kitchen

Nobody likes to have their mistakes pointed out to them but put aside your ego for one second and you'll see that we really are trying to help! We are also guilty of making these errors on a daily basis so it's a learning curve that we can all experience together.
When it comes to your kitchen you might have your cooking and cleaning regime honed to perfection but could you actually be putting your health and your treasured belongings at risk? We have compiled six of the most frequent kitchen mistakes that nearly everybody makes so take a look and see if you are guilty of any of them. It's never too late to learn a better way to do something!
We've all been operating under the illusion that those fabulous multi-surface wipes that make such light work of keeping our kitchens clean are actually suitable for use on our stainless steel appliances and surfaces but alas, they are not.
You might not notice it straight away but they leave streaks and marks because they aren't specialist enough for the material. You need to invest in specific stainless cleaning cream as only that will guarantee a sparkling finish without causing any corrosion. Don't be fooled by the word stainless as it can still be damaged.
You might think that having separate chopping boards for meat and vegetables is enough of a precaution but if you are simply wiping your meat board with soapy dishwater you are at extreme risk of making yourself and your family ill.
Warm soapy water is not enough to kill some of the bacteria and pathogens that can thrive in raw meat. Ensure your wooden board, such as this one showcased by Naked Kitchens, or plastic cutting board is kept cleaner by occasionally scrubbing it with a paste made from one tablespoon each of baking soda, salt and water. Rinse thoroughly with hot water.
Additionally, if your cutting board smells after you've chopped onions, crushed garlic, cut raw/cooked meat and chicken or prepared fish, get rid of the odour and help sanitise the cutting board by rubbing it all over with the cut side of half a lemon. You can also wash your cutting board in undiluted lemon juice from a bottle.
You might have inherited some traditional heavy cast iron saucepans and casserole dishes and be operating under the illusion that they are bombproof but unfortunately they are at extreme risk of rusting easily, especially if you wash them and let them air dry.
When you wash cast iron cookware you need to make sure that you take the time to thoroughly dry it straight away as that is the only way to guarantee that it won't begin to rust at all. You don't want to end up accidentally eating rust flakes, do you? We don't think they have any nutritional value!
We totally understand that dishwashers have bred a certain feeling of apathy in all of us and now we have basically forgotten how to actually hand wash any of our crockery and glassware. When it comes to delicate or vintage pieces, don't risk them in your machine.
Aside from the fact that you could break a treasured item, if you haven't had to clean broken glass out of an appliance before, you really don't want to. It's dangerous, messy and time consuming so please trust us when we say that hand washing your delicates is far simpler.
Think about every surface in your kitchen that needs to be cleaned regularly. Have you considered them all? Are you sure? We are totally guilty of forgetting to sterilise and cleanse our cabinet and drawer handles so if you remembered them, we take our hats off to you.
In a family home this tip is especially important as little hands get everywhere and then always seem to go straight to their owner's mouth. If you have been handling raw meat or daily products, you want to be sure that no trace has been left anywhere so get in the handle wiping habit now.
It's so easy to think that a device specifically engineered to clean other items will always be clean itself but this is very much not the case. Your dishwasher, for example, would benefit from a rise and clean cycle once a week, as well as a perfunctory filter check and a wipe around all of the door seals.
If you think about it more deeply, this makes perfect sense. You can't expect to get anything truly clean in an appliance that is never disinfected or cleaned itself, can you? It might seem silly, like ironing socks or underpants, but a quick wipe around once a week will really put your mind at rest.
For more home hygiene tips, take a look at this Ideabook: A Heavenly Clean And Shiny Kitchen. Your kitchen is often the worst offender so get it in order now!