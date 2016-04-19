Before and After: Crumbling Space to Classic Place

Taking a small and unfortunately laid out family home and turning it into a beautiful, elegant space is never easy but RF Architects did not shy away from a challenge and managed to transform a sad and tired home into something far more sunny and special.
This was no small project, with supporting walls being removed and replaced in numerous locations but when you see the finished result, we know you'll agree that all of the trouble and time taken was most definitely worth it. After all, who doesn't want more space?
Even if the huge hole wasn't prominently in the wall you'd still be able to gauge how small and dismal this original kitchen looks, with its dated cabinets and poor layout. The grey and white colour scheme was doing it no favours either.
We can imagine that by opening up the space a little and injecting some brighter colours and more modern cupboard doors, this could be a much prettier spot to spend a lot of time in.
Is that what the architects suggested or did they go in a different direction?
Thank goodness! We were dreading seeing those old fashioned cabinet doors making a reappearance but thankfully they have been replaced with pretty Shaker style versions. There was no need to totally remove the cupboards themselves, only the doors and that is a great budget restoration tip.
The pale beige wall makes for a pretty and calming contrast against the gleaming white spaces and, thanks to a modern dining table and chairs set, this whole kitchen has been totally transformed. You would have to look twice to know it was the same room!
As with so many home improvement projects, this house does not look horrific in any way, just as though it could benefit from a really good clean, a lick of fresh paint and some garden tidying. The actual bare bones of the property are very sweet and charming.
We love the sunny yellow that the façade has been painted with and all of the windows and doors look to be in great condition so this would be a simple fix for someone with a free weekend and a strong arm. Painting a house is hard work!
What a difference a coat of paint and a sunny day can make! Suddenly this house looks brand new and clean as a whistle. Doesn't it look absolutely beautiful? It just goes to show what a difference small things really can make on a large scale.
Having taken the time to give the garden a good tidy up, this whole rear elevation looks classically beautiful and inviting. This is certainly a home you would want to visit again, whereas it used to look just a little too tired and run down to catch your eye.
Almost everywhere in this house felt the need for supporting steels and braces whilst improvements were made but at no point did the architectural or construction teams give up. They simply carried on and took the project one day at a time.
It's actually refreshing to look at a renovation that has been done totally professionally as so many people attempt to tackle big jobs that they aren't qualified for and more often than not wind up causing more work for expensive tradesmen.
With even the family bathroom being given the update and improve treatment, there really doesn't seem to be a single room in the house that was left to be finished off later. This must have actually been a lovely experience for the owners as they could effectively move into a brand new home.
While so many people would take a look at a slightly tired and shabby home and not have the vision to see what it could offer with a little time and investment, it's wonderful to see that there are talented professionals out there that are keen to help people create the home of their dreams, even in a more modest setting.
For more transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom Before and After: Renovation Inspiration. Bathrooms can be a real horror show so take a look at what other people have done before you!