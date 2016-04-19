Before and After: Crumbling Space to Classic Place

Taking a small and unfortunately laid out family home and turning it into a beautiful, elegant space is never easy but RF Architects did not shy away from a challenge and managed to transform a sad and tired home into something far more sunny and special.

This was no small project, with supporting walls being removed and replaced in numerous locations but when you see the finished result, we know you'll agree that all of the trouble and time taken was most definitely worth it. After all, who doesn't want more space?