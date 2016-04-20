Sussex garden ideas for dream cottage building

Compromise isn't something that is easy to swallow when you are set to build your dream house so when today's project came up against planning issues, the brief had to be dramatically changed.

The design team explained, ’In 2012 BBM Sustainable Design were appointed as architects to look at ways of extending and refurbishing a small cottage in the village of Compton in West Sussex. Although the house was not listed it was in a sensitive conservation area and within the South Downs National Park, after an extensive feasibility study which involved close discussions with the planning department at Chichester District Council, the starting brief had to be reigned back in terms of the number of bedrooms which could be achieved and the new southern extension went from a two-storey proposal to a single-storey.

Thus the clients sensibly reconsidered how they would live in the house, how family and guests would stay and in so doing, opted for well-proportioned spaces over the urge to cram too much in.’

When possible we always like to include some of the architect's thoughts as they seem to give a far deeper understanding of what has been created and why. From this we already know that it was a challenge to ensure that everything the clients wanted could still be achieved in a smaller setting. What we really love is that the original house was kept in its entirety, which seems to be a rare sign of respect these days, with a sympathetic and perfectly proportioned extension having been added.

Just wait until you see the garden, too!