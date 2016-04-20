Before and After: Dreadful Dining Areas to Killer Kitchens

Transformations should always be dramatic and eye-catching but isn't it a little bit worrying when you look back at how a space used to look and realise that you freely used it, just as it was? This is especially frightening when it comes to kitchens!

Dated cabinets, worktops that had seen better days and questionable tables all play a part in today's transformations but at least they will give you hope if you are battling with an unappealing kitchen! Take a look at your space that is ripe for a remodel then comfort yourself with the knowledge that it can't be any worse than some of these…