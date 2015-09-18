Fabulous flat roof designs

In recent years we've seen an increase in the popularity of flat roof designs. This was formerly something that was advised against due to a misunderstanding in the technologies and advantages that a flat room design can have for a home—including the how to drain flat roofs properly and its benefits. Nowadays however, flat roof technologies and innovations have come on in leaps and bounds, making homeowners and more pertinently, homebuilders, to incorporate flat, linear and advantageous designs onto their plans.
A real stride forward in both architectural and style terms, take a look at these flat roof designs and see if you might be tempted to give your property a low profile top.
A fantastic property to open this flat roof designs inspiration article, just look at how cohesive this home is. Every colour and material works in perfect harmony with the others and there, pride of place on the top is a wonderful corrugated flat roof. Though all the other lines are straight and unadulterated, we love how the waved edge of the corrugation brings a new texture into the mix and separates the roof from the horizon. Sleek, highly styled and eminently modern, we love how the flat roof here actively contributes to the overall look of the home rather than being a tiled, angled after thought.
We can just picture the design process for this unbelievably beautiful home from Aleksandr Zhydkov. White render? Check. Chic lighting? Check. Perfect cube shape? Check. But imagine if a standard sloping roof had been added; the overall effect would have been so disjointed and at odds with itself, but this roof is the perfect finishing touch. Flat roof designs, such as this one, are necessary to preserve the stark lines and boxy architectural styles that have become synonymous with modern buildings and we can see why they have. Dramatic, understated and timelessly chic, we have almost forgotten any other roofing styles exist!
What is better than embracing flat roof designs for your home? Embracing them en masse! The split level design of this fabulous house adds dimension where standard flat roofed buildings may not have any, helping to make this structure really stand out as unique against those of a comparatively modern style. Reminiscent of building blocks, this house is taking full advantage of the stacking possibility of flat roofed structures, with a garage block, lower and upper cubes all working together perfectly to create an eye-catching and envy inducing property.
We know what you're thinking and yes, this is a home! Diminutive in size maybe, but this timber lodge is making great use of popular flat roof designs for inspiration. What we particularly like about this picture is the ladder, almost halfway across the facade, which allows residents to climb up onto the roof for sunbathing, stargazing and even a spot of rooftop gardening. For a fantastic insulation solution, a living roof could be installed quickly and easily, helping to make this natural material-based structure an eco-friendly solution for future proofed living.
There's no denying that this is a stunning property that has been given a lot of consideration at the all important design stage. The clean lines all seem to run into each other, creating a sense of height, length and vastness and the one level living space allows for the full height of the property to really be appreciated. Finished in white, flat roof designs like this make a striking impression, almost blending straight into the sky and making rooms feel as though they continue up into the hemisphere but we always find ourselves wondering one thing; how do you get up there to keep it clean?
Flat roof designs don't have to be installations that you forget about and never revisit, in fact, this example shows just how much potential a flat roof can have. Perfect for entertaining, the flat roof here has been turned into a beautiful veranda ideal for entertaining guests and expressing your creativity. A bit different to a patio, a rooftop gathering point naturally necessitates a totally level surface and actively becomes an extra room for your property, so now you have an excuse to go back to your architect and ask for some other options to the standard tiled roof!
One thing that is fast becoming clear is that any property that has opted for a flat roof is going to be not only in line with current trends but most likely, utterly beautiful too. Take this example, with its incredible vertical wood cladding sections and curved frame. A truly unusual structure, this really shows that flat roof designs can be adapted to suit any architectural vision and that they are not simply a fashionable inclusion that will soon become unpopular. Simple and chic, we love the profile of this building a s a whole, which would have been entirely different had an alternative roof style been chosen.
Houses that seem to harbour a desire to blend into their surroundings are perfect candidates for flat roof designs. Helping to maintain an understated and low profile, a flat roof allows the landscape to take centre stage, rather than an obtusely shaped property. We love this example that seems to be a real return to nature, thanks to the greying cladding on the outside and feel that if a higher roof had been added, the tops of the trees may have been obscured, leading to a jarring and non-cohesive outward appearance. To really integrate the building and root it deep into nature, a living roof would be a fantastic addition here!
If you purchase a plot of land that has an absolutely indescribable view, you will most likely be keen to maintain as low a profile as possible so as to not obscure it. The owners of this property must have felt that they really hit the jackpot when they purchased a plot with this view and they have strived to create a home that is grounded in its surroundings and doesn't seek to compete with the almost magical mountains at the rear. A stroke of genius is that the property is a similar colour to the woodland at the base of the mountains and has made good use of flat roof designs, leaving that crisp white view totally unadulterated. Sheer perfection!
If you are not in a position to be considering flat roof designs for a new or existing home but are still keen to inject some stark modernity and cutting edge design style into your house then perhaps this amazing and small scale extension could be for you! A real talking point, this kitchen enlargement offers an immense amount of natural light, thanks to the large swathes of glazing and gives you an opportunity to welcome a flat roof innovation into your space. A great compromise for those that don't have a big project to consider, we love how different this is!
For more unusual roofs, take a look at this ideabook: Eco-friendly living roofs.