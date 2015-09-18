Fabulous flat roof designs

In recent years we've seen an increase in the popularity of flat roof designs. This was formerly something that was advised against due to a misunderstanding in the technologies and advantages that a flat room design can have for a home—including the how to drain flat roofs properly and its benefits. Nowadays however, flat roof technologies and innovations have come on in leaps and bounds, making homeowners and more pertinently, homebuilders, to incorporate flat, linear and advantageous designs onto their plans.

A real stride forward in both architectural and style terms, take a look at these flat roof designs and see if you might be tempted to give your property a low profile top.