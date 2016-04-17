​Furniture fixes you can do yourself

It’s sad, yet true: furniture is built for comfort, not forever. That trusty side table, your fluffy couch… they are meant for here and now, not to be enjoyed by countless generations after you.

But let’s focus on the positive. One little scratch or loose table leg does not mean that your relationship with your furniture has to end. Wobbly chairs, broken stretchers, and busted handles are all common sights in the average home. And while many people choose to oversee these small mishaps (“let’s add a tablecloth to cover that scratch”), others are brave enough to try and fix these faults themselves, even if they’re not quite sure how to do it.

That’s where homify comes in. We understand that you have a bond with your favourite chair or that antique dresser, and if presented with the choice of remedying the situation or just waiting for the next model to come out, you’d rather stick with what you’ve got.

So, in the spirit of DIY (or phoning up a friend who’s handy around the house), let’s see some tried-and-true techniques for simple furniture fixes.