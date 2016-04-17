The Idyllic Mountain Escape

Not every home hosted here on homify is a spectacle to the eye with massive rooms, glitzy finishes and flawless interiors all round. Some homes have been around a little longer and have naturally gathered a few knocks and bruises along the way, much like the home you're about to see.

Found in the incredible natural surrounds of La Vall de Riu in Catalonia, this is a project that follows the rebirth of an old home that was in partial ruin. Guided by the experienced hand of Arcadi Pla Masmiquel Architecture, the building known as 'El Bosquet' underwent an intensive restoration and now serves as an exclusive retreat for the architect owner.

The sheer scale of the project will amaze! Begin the tour by scrolling down…