As it begins to be autumn, many of us are imagining escaping to a mountain house for a long weekend to admire that breathtaking view of hills dressed in brilliantly colourful leaves. A mountain house can be one of the nicest retreats, offering scenery that is equally lovely in every season, from the snow-covered peaks of winter to the green, flowered pastures of summer. And, of course, the mountains offer a variety of activities, from skiing and hiking to curling up with a good book in front of the fire. So today we take a look at a beautiful mountain house in the Tarvisio forest of the Julian Alps, just a few kilometres from the Austrian and Slovenian borders. The renovation work was completed by the Italian architecture firm ABC Arconsulting.