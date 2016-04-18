Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Desperate Flat is Rescued

Luke Riley Luke Riley
REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Uncompromising craftsmanship and easy functionality combine in this fantastic flat remodelling. Bervic Interiors have designed this unique address with both utility and beauty in mind for a young professional owner. 

Though everything looks picture perfect now, the flat was a complete mess before the remodelling took place. Throughout the flat there were stacks of boxes, piles of clothes and lots of other things lying about in a disorganised manner. The kitchen in particular was a disaster with its ugly mismatched styles and complete lack of functionality.

Things have changed big time inside so naturally we have provided both before and after pictures for you to check out.

Scroll down to see the transformation!

Before: Chaos in the kitchen

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Here is that kitchen we mentioned earlier. There doesn't appear to be anything that wrong or ugly about the room but it does seem like it has been created from many minor alterations that don't quite match.

Over the years an occasional addition of a new appliance would be added into the mix, though none pictured here look to have been purchased in this century. 

All in all, it's a room created with bad taste and in dire need of modernising.  

After: Coarse wood and shining metal

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

The interior designers have got their priorities right as we see the reworked kitchen. The designers achieved a showroom appeal here thanks to the best in kitchen amenities and the installing of top kitchen appliances.  

We love how the abundant use of metal and the neutral tone of the natural wooden surfaces adds a creative yet modern style to the reworked space. Completing the décor of this room is the retro inspired dual sink unit, which adds an edge to the interior. 

Before: A Real mess

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

The living room looks more like a storage room than anything else. How can one enjoy their home life when there's so much clutter all over the place? 

Storage looks to be a major issue inside this flat since we can see piles upon piles of stuff placed in random locations around the room. Finding appropriate places to store everything was a big priority in the remodel. 

After: Neat and tidy

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Wow! How much better does it all look now? All that mess has been cleared out to make way for a gorgeous living space. The horrible wall tiles are well gone too, having been replaced by timber panelling and a fresh coat of paint. 

With space at a premium, a bar style eating and working space has been cleverly integrated into the wall. We love how the black metal stools match in colour and style with the lamp, above. 

Insulation and temperature control were of the utmost importance in this flat considering the age of the building. New double-glazed windows keep the interiors warm during the colder days while also allowing for the sunshine or the night's sky to be enjoyed within a comfortable setting. 

After: Heaps of space

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

In defiance against its linear dimensions, the kitchen and dining area appear as a comfy place to be. The whole space has a robust simplicity that makes it easy to imagine things running smoothly and hassle free.

Those kitchen cabinets are perfectly formed to not only allow for plenty of storage but they are also positioned to provide ample space for people to move around. 

After: Clean and sleek

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

The modest scale and the compactness of this flat has been countered by a bright and cheerful scheme and by the use of natural timber. In addition, the large window at the southern end of the flat casts light across the timber floorboards right the way to the entrance.

To sum up, this project's success was achieved thanks to the strong partnership between Bervic Interiors and their client, who both shared a singular vision and uncompromising ambition.  

Check out this amazing flat that's filled with luxurious features in every room: The Droolworthy Apartment.

Budget-friendly tiny garden upgrades
What was the most outstanding aspect of this flat remodel? Take a moment to comment below and let us know! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks