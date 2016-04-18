A Desperate Flat is Rescued

Uncompromising craftsmanship and easy functionality combine in this fantastic flat remodelling. Bervic Interiors have designed this unique address with both utility and beauty in mind for a young professional owner.

Though everything looks picture perfect now, the flat was a complete mess before the remodelling took place. Throughout the flat there were stacks of boxes, piles of clothes and lots of other things lying about in a disorganised manner. The kitchen in particular was a disaster with its ugly mismatched styles and complete lack of functionality.

Things have changed big time inside so naturally we have provided both before and after pictures for you to check out.

Scroll down to see the transformation!