A Desperate Flat is Rescued

Uncompromising craftsmanship and easy functionality combine in this fantastic flat remodelling. Bervic Interiors have designed this unique address with both utility and beauty in mind for a young professional owner.
Though everything looks picture perfect now, the flat was a complete mess before the remodelling took place. Throughout the flat there were stacks of boxes, piles of clothes and lots of other things lying about in a disorganised manner. The kitchen in particular was a disaster with its ugly mismatched styles and complete lack of functionality.
Things have changed big time inside so naturally we have provided both before and after pictures for you to check out.
Scroll down to see the transformation!
Here is that kitchen we mentioned earlier. There doesn't appear to be anything that wrong or ugly about the room but it does seem like it has been created from many minor alterations that don't quite match.
Over the years an occasional addition of a new appliance would be added into the mix, though none pictured here look to have been purchased in this century.
All in all, it's a room created with bad taste and in dire need of modernising.
The interior designers have got their priorities right as we see the reworked kitchen. The designers achieved a showroom appeal here thanks to the best in kitchen amenities and the installing of top kitchen appliances.
We love how the abundant use of metal and the neutral tone of the natural wooden surfaces adds a creative yet modern style to the reworked space. Completing the décor of this room is the retro inspired dual sink unit, which adds an edge to the interior.
The living room looks more like a storage room than anything else. How can one enjoy their home life when there's so much clutter all over the place?
Storage looks to be a major issue inside this flat since we can see piles upon piles of stuff placed in random locations around the room. Finding appropriate places to store everything was a big priority in the remodel.
Wow! How much better does it all look now? All that mess has been cleared out to make way for a gorgeous living space. The horrible wall tiles are well gone too, having been replaced by timber panelling and a fresh coat of paint.
With space at a premium, a bar style eating and working space has been cleverly integrated into the wall. We love how the black metal stools match in colour and style with the lamp, above.
Insulation and temperature control were of the utmost importance in this flat considering the age of the building. New double-glazed windows keep the interiors warm during the colder days while also allowing for the sunshine or the night's sky to be enjoyed within a comfortable setting.
In defiance against its linear dimensions, the kitchen and dining area appear as a comfy place to be. The whole space has a robust simplicity that makes it easy to imagine things running smoothly and hassle free.
Those kitchen cabinets are perfectly formed to not only allow for plenty of storage but they are also positioned to provide ample space for people to move around.
The modest scale and the compactness of this flat has been countered by a bright and cheerful scheme and by the use of natural timber. In addition, the large window at the southern end of the flat casts light across the timber floorboards right the way to the entrance.
To sum up, this project's success was achieved thanks to the strong partnership between Bervic Interiors and their client, who both shared a singular vision and uncompromising ambition.
