Budget-friendly tiny garden upgrades

Are you just dying to try out your green thumb, but don’t have hectares and hectares of ground? Not a problem. Getting down and dirty with some gardening does not involve owning huge amounts of land. And getting creative with flowers and shrubs doesn't either.

All it takes is a small available space and some inspired thinking on your part. Plus the occasional upkeep afterwards, of course. Apart from that, the world is your oyster.

But seeing as this is homify and we love to help with anything that will enhance your home style, let’s review some tips and tricks on what it takes to conjure up a small (yet very stylish) garden at home.