​The right way to do a floating garden

As we all know, spending time outdoors does wonders for our health and mental well-being. That is why having (and tending to) a garden directly links up with reducing stress levels and lowering blood pressure.

But having said that, it is also true that not everybody has the space at home for a lush, green garden. Instead they may only have a small courtyard, terrace or balcony, which presents rather challenging spots to create a garden. Challenging, but not impossible.

So, let’s change ‘garden’ to ‘floating garden’ and see that challenge turn into a stylish opportunity, as a floating garden is a perfect solution for small spaces. The floating garden (also known as ‘hanging garden’) consists of small containers strung from high places that contain small plants and flowers. These containers are not limited to any type of materials, and, like plant pots, can be made from just about anything.

So then, what factors do you need to consider when it comes to the floating garden? We’re glad you asked…