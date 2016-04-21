The Killer Kew Home Remodel

Taking a pleasant mews house in Kew and transforming it into a modernist masterpiece was no challenge for Rozeman Architects. In fact, they make the whole process looks effortlessly simple and natural. Actually understanding the gravity of the remodel, however, shows just what a gargantuan task this was.

’This was a reconfiguration of 1970s mews house, replacing the existing staircase and converting the integral garage into a family studio / play space. The staircase enclosure was opened up with glass panels and open treads for the new stair to provide more spatial continuity. This is enhanced by a small palette of finishes: white painted plaster and stainless steel ironmongery and plywood panels used as flooring and for the bespoke built-in furniture and kitchen.’

You can already tell that something very special is going to be revealed, can't you? Well, we promise not to disappoint you so let's take a closer look at this magnificent mews house!