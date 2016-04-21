The Killer Kew Home Remodel

Taking a pleasant mews house in Kew and transforming it into a modernist masterpiece was no challenge for Rozeman Architects. In fact, they make the whole process looks effortlessly simple and natural. Actually understanding the gravity of the remodel, however, shows just what a gargantuan task this was.
’This was a reconfiguration of 1970s mews house, replacing the existing staircase and converting the integral garage into a family studio / play space. The staircase enclosure was opened up with glass panels and open treads for the new stair to provide more spatial continuity. This is enhanced by a small palette of finishes: white painted plaster and stainless steel ironmongery and plywood panels used as flooring and for the bespoke built-in furniture and kitchen.’
You can already tell that something very special is going to be revealed, can't you? Well, we promise not to disappoint you so let's take a closer look at this magnificent mews house!
As you look directly at this home, you can already see that it isn't quite like its neighbours can't you? While everyone else has a standard forecourt to park their car on or to enter the garage from, this home has a stylish gate and lashes of greenery.
The forecourt of the house, previously the drive way, is now an enclosed outdoor space concealed by a black stained trellised gate. That makes a little more sense and we think the conversion of a forecourt into a garden is ingenious. How else can you get outdoor privacy in this area, after all?
We admit it straight away: we are so jealous of this wonderful courtyard garden! You'd never know that this used to be a parking space, would you? Just look at how pretty and functional it is. The perfect spot for outdoor dining, it also make bicycle storage a cinch.
By adding numerous large potted trees and plants, this little outdoor space becomes a private jungle and we can imagine this being really popular with children. It wouldn't surprise us if neighbours followed suit and copied this wonderful idea.
Moving to the back of the house, you start to get a feel for what a huge amount of space converting the garage has added to this family home. This entire floor would have simply been car housing but now it's a beautiful studio/play zone.
By keeping walls transparent, it never feels as though this was a more perfunctory area. In fact, we would be hard pressed to believe you that this was once a standard garage if we didn't already know. It looks so bright and spacious, as though it has always been a selling point of the house.
Go up a floor and you come to the main living area, which contains a living room, kitchen and dining space. As is the fashion with so many open plan homes, each zone has been carefully identified through the use of muted colours and tones.
Enjoying views out onto lush greenery, this lounge area has been perfectly positioned, with a large corner sofa looking perfectly at home and proportional. The simple décor scheme keeps the space feeling fresh and large and we are loving everything here!
Kitchens and dining rooms are a match made in heaven as they share a common functionality so we think this close quarters set up is divine. We especially appreciate how the dining table and kitchen cupboards have been specifically made from the same materials.
With bespoke joinery, this is an exceptionally wonderful area of the house and we can picture a happy, close-knit family all enjoying their own space but each other's company up on this open plan floor. The simplicity of the décor is simply stunning.
Having seen the rest of this astonishing house, you wouldn't expect anything other than stylish, chic bathrooms would you?
Well, here is one of them and as we guessed, it is lovely! More clean lines, dazzling white and perfect finishes have made a small but necessary room something to really admire. Although we love this home, we are getting more and more jealous! it just goes to show that you don't need a mansion to live in absolute luxury and style.
