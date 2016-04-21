Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wardrobe organisation made simple

press profile homify press profile homify
FLOATING SHELVING_OPEN DRESSROOM SOLUTION, THE THING FACTORY THE THING FACTORY Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Loading admin actions …

We all mean to keep our wardrobes updated, tidy and easy to navigate and while on a Monday we might be riding high after an organisational Sunday session, come Wednesday  we know we will be picking through a myriad of clothes that have somehow found their way onto the floor.

We think there is an easier way to make sure that your wardrobe stays super tidy and organised so we've put together a handful of helpful hints. Take a look and see if you can unlock the secret to a sustainable organisational system and if not, let's just get some extra storage boxes and hide it all away. We won't tell if you don't!

Throw out old items

Estudo Casa Itaipu, JS Interiores JS Interiores Modern dressing room
JS Interiores

JS Interiores
JS Interiores
JS Interiores

We know your old high school leaving dance dress holds treasured memories for you but let's be honest, it's just taking up valuable space in your wardrobe. As hard as it can be to let go of favourite clothing items, if you don't still wear them or even fit into them, it's time to get rid.

We can still only dream of a wardrobe as clear and organised as this one from JS Interiors but it's certainly spurring us on and giving us some extra inspiration. The golden rule is, if you haven't worn it in six months, you can live without it so grab a bin bag!

Arrange everything with a theme in mind

FLOATING SHELVING_OPEN DRESSROOM SOLUTION, THE THING FACTORY THE THING FACTORY Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
THE THING FACTORY

THE THING FACTORY
THE THING FACTORY
THE THING FACTORY

Whether you choose to store your clothes by colour, clothing type or season, wardrobe organisation really does all hinge on you having a plan and sticking to it so try to figure out what system will be easiest for you to maintain. You don't want to make extra work for yourself.

We think that hanging your clothes according to colour is a fantastic idea as you can easily and quickly see where freshly laundered items belong and can stick to the plan without having to make a huge effort that will make you give up eventually.

Try some seasonal sorting

옷핀 행거, 럼버잭 럼버잭 Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
럼버잭

럼버잭
럼버잭
럼버잭

For the ultimate in wardrobe organisation, sorting and storing your clothes according to the different seasons is a fantastic idea if you have the tenacity to sort through everything you own at the start of the process. We think a cup of tea and a tidy bedroom is all you need to get through the task.

By only displaying the current seasons clothes in your wardrobe at any one time, you can rest assured that it will be far more empty and easy to keep tidy. The only problem is that you'll have to resist the urge to go rummaging in your winter box when the summer months prove to be a little chilly.

Hide what you can't sort

BABYPPO STUDIO, 디자인팩토리 디자인팩토리 Modern dressing room
디자인팩토리

디자인팩토리
디자인팩토리
디자인팩토리

For all the eternally untidy people out there, storage boxes will become your new best friend when you are attempting to tackle wardrobe organisation. We don't necessarily advocate the lazier approach but we sure are glad to have a simple option.

If your wardrobe has the space for some storage boxes we think they are a real investment and, to prevent unnecessary unpacking and refilling on a regular basis, you can opt for clear ones that will let you see their contents at a glance. Genius!

Roll with it

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
mlynchyk interiors

mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

Wardrobe organisation gets easier if you have a large space to work with but when you are constrained by a tiny wardrobe, how can you get the best value form all your storage? The answer is to roll your clothes instead of hanging them all.

Of course, you'll want to hang shirts, formal wear and dresses but for everything else, such as t-shirts, you can roll them neatly and pack them away in drawers. You'll be shocked at how many items you can squirrel away by following this tip.

Keep outdoor clothing separate

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

You might be tempted to hang all your coats, scarves and hats in your closet but to have any chance at achieving wardrobe organisation you need to find a designated place for them elsewhere. We think a coat stand in the hallway is a natural solution.

Outdoor gear is often so bulky and cumbersome that a couple of coats can take up all the space in a standard wardrobe so by removing it from the equation, you will instantly feel as though your wardrobe has tripled in size. Easy!

If a wardrobe just isn't cutting it for you any more and you fancy a dressing room for your clothing storage needs, take a look at this Ideabook: Dressing Room Ideas. We've always wanted an excuse for a walk-in wardrobe!

Easy ways to give your home interior Korean flavour
Are you guilty of having an untidy wardrobe? Which of these tips might you try? We'd love to hear from you!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks