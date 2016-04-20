​7 Quick Tips & Tricks You Can Do for Your Kitchen at Low-Cost

To live in a beautiful house is undoubtedly on many people’s bucket lists. We all want to be surrounded by beauty and high style, and sometimes we take matters into our own hands when it comes to interior decorating and designing.
However, don’t feel discouraged if the idea of decorating your kitchen leaves you feeling a bit daunted – you’re not alone. After all, those big and heavy fridges, ovens, cabinets, and kitchen islands are generally immovable, which can severely limit one’s creative dreams for the perfect kitchen.
On top of that, it can be most expensive to make significant changes to the walls and flooring, not to mention finding a professional and reliable expert to help.
But remember that this is homify, where we always have a quick and stylish solution. And that is why we come bearing a handful of small hints and techniques that are not only most cost-effective but are sure to make a big difference to how you (and your guests) will see your kitchen.
The bad news? Painting walls or adding wallpaper can cost both money and time (and we understand how precious weekend time is). The great news? Those two methods are not the only ways to add colour and excitement to your walls.
Kitchen backsplashes no longer serve to only protect walls from spills and splatters. When done correctly, the backsplash in your kitchen can become the star element. So, leave those walls as they are, and direct your attention to the following suggestions:
• Adding a coat of paint to the backsplash will take you a fraction of the time it would to paint just one wall. Plus, we are spoiled for more choices than simply paint.
• The idea of tiling the backsplash may want to make you phone up a professional tiler instead of attempting it on your own. Fortunately, you can achieve a charming and sophisticated look like our example above by MoonWallStickers.com by simply turning to adhesive tile stickers. Opt for the same pattern across your entire backsplash, or mix and match for a truly unique look.
Want to make your kitchen feel a bit more dynamic while also adding some more space? Who doesn't? Well then, we recommend opening up your storage areas with exposed shelving and cabinetry. After all, what is the point of hiding those high-quality and striking cutlery and dishware behind closed cabinet doors?
Install some floating shelves to maximise your vertical space whilst keeping the look minimal. But we are not suggesting that you throw out your current closed-door cabinets to opt for open ones. Just take the doors off, as shown in our example above.
Leaving these spaces open will definitely inject some visual space into your kitchen without causing you to purchase or build an entire new storage set up.
When a room is a bit limited in terms of space, it means that your possibilities in terms of décor are also restricted. The kitchen, which must continue to remain a functional space, cannot be cluttered up with purely ornamental items that take up valuable surfaces. Plus, we all know how splurging on decorations can quickly hurt one’s budget.
That is why we recommend bringing in flowers and plants to the kitchen. Not only do they add colour and aesthetic value, but they also add a sense of freshness and help to purify the air. A plant is not just a pretty face!
In addition, most plants are relatively cheap, so some careful consideration in terms of plants and flowers will not cause too much of a strain on your décor budget.
homify hint: Add a plant to the centre of your table to make the kitchen look complete. Or add some plants / flowers on the windowsill or a shelf to keep the countertops clear.
Accessorising with the essentials can go a long way in terms of maintaining your budget and maximising your space. What we mean is opting for elements that can pull double duty in your kitchen, i.e. add a sufficient amount of style while also being most practical (and we are not only referring to your beautiful dishware).
A large chopping board, as shown above, can inject some striking style to your countertops. Yet, at the same time, it presents the perfect surface for cooking and preparing your meals. To achieve this effect, invest in a couple of special kitchen items like an artisan cutting board. This will allow you to continue working in style without filling up precious space with unnecessary decorative objects.
Don’t be ashamed of those weird and wonderful (but practical) appliances you have hidden behind cupboard doors. They are another way to add some style to your kitchen.
Whether it’s a vintage tea set your grandmother gave you, or a funky kettle you received as a gift, these items can do wonders in making your kitchen look unique and stylish.
Should you be fortunate enough to possess a coveted coffee-maker or knife collection, show them off with pride. Quality kitchenware can be pricey in its own right. So, instead of investing in extra accessories on top of this expenditure, allow your special kitchen appliances to shine by keeping them on an exposed shelf (if you've followed our first tip), countertop, or magnetic strip in the case of the knives.
We now move on to the linens, but the same rule applies here: those kitchen essentials can actually help you to decorate the room, so don’t stack all of them out of sight.
Just like the right set of curtains can zhoosh up your windows and walls, the same way tea towels can boost your kitchen (the correct tea towels, mind you). We usually opt for tea towels we find pleasing in terms of style, pattern and colour anyway, so why hide them?
Instead of stowing them in cupboards where they tend to be forgotten, hang them from hooks or knobs on the walls. Or how about looping them around the handle of a cabinet for a unique touch? Displaying them in your kitchen will allow you to get more use out of them as well, seeing as they weren't meant solely for decorative purposes.
In our example above, this neutral-toned kitchen is given a pleasant pop of colour with the help of these tea towels, especially when combined with the matching print on the wall behind them.
Some people may argue that including a rug or carpet in the kitchen is impractical. Well, we beg to differ.
Placing a small rug in front of the sink can serve as comfy underfoot material for your tired feet while you clean up or do some dishes. Plus, a carpet underneath your table can really tie the room together. The right rug can either contrast creatively or flow fabulously with the existing style and colour of your kitchen – the question is which one do you want to go for?
We are not suggesting that you pull out those kitchen tiles (or wooden flooring) and replace it with carpet. A simple rug is all that is needed for some colour and style. Choose durable fabrics that are made for the outdoors if you are worried about wear and tear. Alternatively, look for rugs that are machine-washable.
Be sure to check out our homify-approved tips for: Choosing The Right Carpet For Your Home.