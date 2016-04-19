The Uber Cool Scandinavian House

As with most things, how a home looks is often as important as what it does. This home masters both the art of functionality and aesthetics. Inspired by Scandinavian design, the interiors are defined by bright and beautiful spaces filled with soft and natural accents.
An elegant arrangement of geometric volumes define the home's modern exterior. A unique combination of timber, stone and glass come together in memorable fashion and cement this home as one to remember.
So, without further ado, let's begin discovering this home!
Much like the grass, trees and wildlife that surrounds it, the new home appears as a natural part of the landscape. CF Moller Architects have shared their knowledge and admiration for Scandinavian style houses with their newest creation being defined by quality spaces and natural materials.
Hand-crafted panels and structural beams made from local sourced timber frame the geometric structure in a unique fashion. Stone and concrete continue the natural appeal of the structure, while massive sheets of glass provide sections of the home with pure transparency.
The architecture continues to surprise as you make your way towards the entrance via the sunken ground level.
Guests can arrive by taking a series of steps from the garden that lead to an outdoor sitting area by the main communal zone of the home. This is a space where a part of the home projects outwards over to create a shaded space.
This is the social hub of the residence and it is here that CF Moller Architects have coordinated a space for people to hang around and spend time within. Whether they're preparing a meal, hanging by the island bench for conversation or simply laying around and enjoying the space, nobody wants to be away from here.
A piece of furniture or design element can instantly change the look of a room. The fireplace, hosted in an internal wall, has been chosen as a statement piece within the room.
The muted scheme makes the social hub feel open, airy and tangibly light. By breaking the muted look of the room with textures, different aspects of the home's internal architecture can be realised.
Asserting themselves into the spotlight are the contemporary dining chairs, which have been covered with soft wool for a comfortable dining experience.
The street activity can be observed through those massive full-length windows during the daytime before the curtains can be closed at night to allow those inside some privacy.
Very few bathrooms are as eye-catching as the one here—just look at that floating wash basin. The contemporary sink is designed for use by two people at the same time. Having two wash basins seems almost like a necessity in modern homes, especially when there are kids around.
Those charcoal shaded wall and floor tiles certainly help differentiate this bathroom from the rest of the house, helping the space evoke a particular moody atmosphere.
We thought we'd end the tour inside the master bedroom. The key to success in this bedroom was keeping the colour palette neutral and subdued with subtle moments of excitement.
Grey is a theme of the room with the shade pronouncing itself by subtle changes in shade and textures, while classic tones of white and cream keep the design timeless.
