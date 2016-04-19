The Uber Cool Scandinavian House

As with most things, how a home looks is often as important as what it does. This home masters both the art of functionality and aesthetics. Inspired by Scandinavian design, the interiors are defined by bright and beautiful spaces filled with soft and natural accents.

An elegant arrangement of geometric volumes define the home's modern exterior. A unique combination of timber, stone and glass come together in memorable fashion and cement this home as one to remember.

So, without further ado, let's begin discovering this home!