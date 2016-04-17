Top 5 Projects of the Week: Abandoned Ruin Rescue to a Show-Stopping Loft Conversion

Like your Netflix account, the homify Top 5 aims to bring all your favourite things together in one place. It's a very democratic process: you, dear readers, click on the articles and we observe what swam and what sank. Here, you'll only find the five articles that rode the crest of the week's wave all the way into our Sunday morning round up.
Hopefully you've got some Euros stashed away because we're first going to whisk you over to the French countryside to see how an abandoned farmhouse was literally saved from ruin. Ooh, la la! Unfortunately it will only be a flying visit before returning you to British shores but it will be worth it. Why? Well, because you'll see some inspiring home extension and loft conversion projects that are sure to fill you with great ideas, that's why!
Proving to be anything but a crumbling disappointment was our number one article of the week!
The French countryside is a treat for the senses with picture perfect scenery, quaint villages dotting the landscape and some of the world's finest produce waiting to be found. In this part of the world there is hidden beauty to be found in the most unlikely of places.
While exploring one can occasionally stumble upon an abandoned farmhouse. Most would express no more than a passing interest and then continue their exploration. However, in one particular instance a couple found themselves standing in front of their future home. Despite the building being completely overgrown and crumbling beyond recognition, the couple bought the property with the aim of creating their dream country house.
This family home in Ealing has been transformed with the expertise of extension specialists, Nuspace. The images really speak for themselves, revealing a modern extension that encompasses a kitchen, dining area and sitting room. Combining spaces conceived for socialising, relaxing and cooking, the lower floor is perfect for a busy family.
The fresh, neutral interiors are smart and give the space an exclusive feel, though it is still welcoming and homely. As you will notice, the crowning feature is the glass wall that connects the interior with the outdoor patio and back garden. The fully retractable doors remove the barrier between the domestic space and the nature outside, with impressive results. We can tell from looking at the first exterior shot that the bold architectural language indicates an equally striking interior.
In the middle of this week's fab five is this striking modern addition to a Victorian house in Hitchen, Hertfordshire. The extension encompasses a light open plan kitchen and living area and provides the occupants with precious extra space.
Completed by Pentangle Design, this project combines two very different architectural styles to stunning effect. We can see from the photos that traditional and modern have been perfectly merged to create a space that takes this home to a whole new level. The house is located in a conservation area, meaning that the local area is under strict controls when it comes to property development. Pentangle Design navigated this challenge to transform a typical Victorian house almost beyond recognition.
It's amazing what can be achieved with only a small amount of space, a little vision and some design know how. Impressively making their second appearance in this week's Top 5 are loft conversion and extension specialists, Nuspace, who completely transformed this loft in south west London, taking it from an unused space that was going to waste into a fabulous upper floor with a large modern bedroom, en suite and children's nursery room.
A tasteful, neutral colour scheme has been employed to make each room look as bright and spacious as possible and the fittings and fixtures are sleek, modern and sure to withstand the test of time.
We all know that great things can come in small packages and this side return extension on a Victorian terrace house in Lambeth is proof incarnate.
Build Team, the architects in charge of the project, revealed that, ’For this particular project, which is in the Telford Park Conservation Area, we took a sympathetic approach to retain the character and original fenestrations of the period sash windows. We ensured all work was subordinate to the host property.
The project was designed in a way to blend boundaries between the inside and outside spaces. This was achieved through the use of bi-fold doors and a level threshold. Marazi floor tiles were used for both the inside and garden space, the chosen floor surfaces for the inside and outside are of a very similar shape and colour to further help create a seamless connection between the two spaces.’
Anything that seeks to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces gets our vote!
