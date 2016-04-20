The House that Wears Every Style Well

In an ordinary German town is where you will find this extraordinary home that is ground breaking in more ways than one. Vollmilch Architects have designed this family domain to be more than just a place to live. It's also an artistic expression.

An all-timber façade gives the home a commanding presence in the street and provides visitors with a unique introduction. The interiors and outdoor setting continue the timber theme while at the same time bringing about a bold mix of different design styles.

We love the contrast of décors at play against the ultra-modern design of the house so take a look at this fantastic example of interior design and architecture and see if you agree with us.