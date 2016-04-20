The House that Wears Every Style Well

In an ordinary German town is where you will find this extraordinary home that is ground breaking in more ways than one. Vollmilch Architects have designed this family domain to be more than just a place to live. It's also an artistic expression.
An all-timber façade gives the home a commanding presence in the street and provides visitors with a unique introduction. The interiors and outdoor setting continue the timber theme while at the same time bringing about a bold mix of different design styles.
We love the contrast of décors at play against the ultra-modern design of the house so take a look at this fantastic example of interior design and architecture and see if you agree with us.
Viewed from the garden, the angular shape and sheer size of the house becomes immediately apparent. Emphasising the height of the building is the vertical timber cladding. Full-height glazing dominates the ground floor living spaces, which allows those inside to feel a strong connection to their outdoor space.
An Asian inspired garden with a water feature makes for a tranquil setting for the family to congregate during the day. Running along both wings of the home is a sleek timber deck that hosts furniture for relaxed vibes.
While every home should try and be functional and organised, they can also be designed with the intention of being an artistic statement. This particular home could be considered as a piece of art from the front perspective.
The new modern addition to an otherwise common street makes for a surprising find for people as they go by. The entire building looks to have been wrapped in timber, with even the front fence sharing the same timber finish.
It is hard to imagine what the home would be like inside so let's head in, shall we?
An interconnected and free-flowing ground floor living space is where everything fits together. All the communal activities, such as cooking, dining, lounging and entertaining are all undertaken within this massive space.
Much like the façade, the interiors share timber as a common material as we see many pieces of wooden furniture hosted in the main living zone. The natural wood offers warmth and comfort while softening the grand expanses of the living zone. The classic designed chairs catch the eye with their cool, curved design.
Upstairs on the landing is a second lounge area where family photographs and other knick knacks are housed across the wall, making the home look and feel lived in.
Though often avoided in bathrooms, the owners weren't afraid to use timber as much as possible when designing their bathroom. Those huge beams of reclaimed timber mounted on the walls are there for the longevity, having been well sealed with waterproofing to ensure its protection from moisture.
We love the choice of a vintage sideboard for the main bathroom cabinet as it not only offers a vast amount of storage space but also brings a sense of timelessness to the rest of the room. Likewise, the free-standing ceramic sink, with it's perfect bowl shape, adds to this old time charm.
The mounted shelf with hooks is the perfect combination of fun and functionality, while the mounted stag heads and vintage frames hung ad hoc bring a certain country charm into the mix.
Delving deeper into the home we find the large open plan kitchen where a new minimalist style has come into play. Instantly catching the eye is the high-gloss kitchen island and wall of cabinets. The island bench runs right along most of the provided floor space, which effectively separates the kitchen from the other functions of the living spaces but without cutting it off completely.
By our count there are five different interior design styles at play in this house and perhaps there are more to be found by the eagle-eyed…
