A Dream Home for a Retired Couple

After waving goodbye to the workplace it's common for retirees to seek greener pastures elsewhere to spend their days. Many seek to start a new life in the countryside where they can be surrounded by beauty and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Building a new home offers a fantastic opportunity for those wishing for a place tailored towards their new lives. In this Ideabook a retired couple have created their dream home with special thanks to Antonio Martins Interior Design. Their new home provides a perfect outlet for their passions for cooking, reading and entertaining with their friends.

Let's take a look at their creation in depth!