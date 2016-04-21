A Dream Home for a Retired Couple

After waving goodbye to the workplace it's common for retirees to seek greener pastures elsewhere to spend their days. Many seek to start a new life in the countryside where they can be surrounded by beauty and enjoy some peace and quiet.
Building a new home offers a fantastic opportunity for those wishing for a place tailored towards their new lives. In this Ideabook a retired couple have created their dream home with special thanks to Antonio Martins Interior Design. Their new home provides a perfect outlet for their passions for cooking, reading and entertaining with their friends.
Let's take a look at their creation in depth!
Talk about a dream retirement! We couldn't picture a better place than being right here lazing beside the pool with loved ones and perhaps a cocktail in hand. The large sun umbrella makes the perfect companion for relaxing on the reclining chairs after a swim.
Spring breakfasts, lunches and dinners can all be relished outside thanks to the shaded seating area next to the main building. Bringing food and drinks in and out is incredibly easy thanks to the sliding doors that can be left open when needed.
What makes this house so special is the way it has been designed in relation to its countryside context. The architecture is clearly inspired by traditional rural properties, as we see the building maintains an honest design that resonates with a rural lifestyle.
A creeper vine cascades over the top of the veranda, creating a distinct form that gives the space a soft and natural presence. Placed on the lawn is a spherical shaped sculpture made from reclaimed material, which makes for an interesting garden feature.
Inside, the living room looks well lived in and feels as through the owners have in fact resided here for years. Antonio Martins Interior Design have done an amazing job to integrate the owner's old furniture and personal items into this modern setting.
There's a touch of exoticness to the décor as we detect the owner's passion for vintage furniture as well as the arts and crafts. A dominating piece in the space is the timber sideboard with its chunky legs and aged look that brings with it some historical appeal.
A few houseplant purchases help breathe new life into a home and we can see the effect of this within this space.
A key request from the client to the expert was to create a dynamic lounge where the couple could spend quality time together, whilst also being somewhere guests could be entertained should they come calling.
Helping to create a cosy setting is the memorising fireplace made from reclaimed sheet metal. Despite being an almost eccentric use of material, the sky blue shade of the metal makes for a very unique addition to the space and doesn't feel at all out of place.
The spacious kitchen is jam-packed with the best in kitchenware while maintaining a practical arrangement. The space feels large and airy with every design aspect fitting together perfectly.
Take a look at all that workable space that the owners can take up when preparing meals. There is absolutely no chance of running out space! A diversity of storage options including the traditional cupboards and high hanging shelves, which make life easier when it comes to packing things away after dinner.
Notice how the muted scheme establishes a simple backdrop for the dining room furniture to pronounce themselves at the rear of the room. A variety of textures and bursts of colour also pronounce themselves within the room, giving the space a fun, contemporary edge.
This bedroom adopts a cosy atmosphere where the interior designers haven't gone for a clean and simple look. A scheme consisting of creams, white and deep browns come together to create a calming space where the couple love to retreat to every night.
Always a great choice for creating a calming atmosphere and inducing sleep is being in a natural setting. At night the owners can leave the door slightly ajar to allow a soft breeze and scents of the garden to enter the room.
In a home filled with clever design details, it's within the main bathroom that the interior designers have raised the bar.
Pictured front and centre is the incredible bathroom sink unit that is formed by an eclectic match of materials. A heavy slab of Italian white marble is hosted atop the hand-crafted stand made from old and rusting machinery components.
Our tour ends here