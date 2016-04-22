The Wooden Flat Knot to Be Forgotten

There is something about putting pen to paper that helps sort things out when designing a space. Being able to visualise and bring clarity to what you want can make the hard decisions so much easier.
If you're looking for inspiration, we recommend you take note of what you're about to see in this article because there really is something for everyone in this flat. Interior designers from Rover BC have created a modern and unique home for a young and creative family following an intense remodel. The family's passion for all things creative can be seen all throughout the playful interiors, which use both colour and texture in fun and exciting ways.
Scroll down and see it all for yourself!
To begin we find ourselves inside the flat's shared kitchen and dining room where we feel immediately welcomed thanks to the light and airy nature of the space.
Let's take our focus to the kitchen area that's formed against the wall as a series of well organised functions. Surrounding the work surfaces and appliances is the wall of cabinetry, which is formed of both timber and white laminate. Also partly enclosed by the cabinets is the cool splashback, which features many styles of patterned tiles.
Bringing natural appeal to the space are the many types of timber that are featured. See how two types of wooden floorboards have been used to create a subtle distinction between the spaces for cooking and eating.
Partition walls have been making a mini-comeback recently, seemingly against the idea that every room must be completely open and unrestricted. Perhaps more people are beginning to re-appreciate the role of a partition wall since they're able to not only influence the way a room is used but can also be the perfect outlet for decorating.
Two intimate settings have been created on either side of this partition wall. The shared kitchen and dining space we've seen in the previous image, while on the other side is the lounge and study.
The simple but effective timber artwork hosted on the partition wall brings interest to a wall that could otherwise been rather dull.
Once again patterned tiles have been used as a decorative feature, though this time it is within the bathroom. The wall and floor tiles are of a more muted tone but we can see the eclectic mix of patterns remains, bringing a sense of consistency to the décor.
For a well illuminated space, a row of downlights have been positioned directly above where most of the action will be - in front of the mirror. The huge mirror acts not only as the necessary reflective surface for the morning rush but it also helps the light bounce off and brighten the rest of the room.
The white goods for the laundry blend into the space effectively thanks to the white and seamless cabinets hosted above.
A close and intimate living room serves as the family's gathering point in the evenings after work and school. Even though the room is quite small in size, we can see that every square inch of space has been coordinated in a way that achieves the best and smartest outcome.
The experts at Rover BC have selected the furniture and accessories to be aesthetically pleasing and they will also be well used since they're highly practical, which is a must for a flat of limited proportions, such as this.
The funky patterns have been kept to a minimum in the master bedroom in preference of a less stimulating décor. Light browns and pastel tones bring a relaxed vibe to a space that is designed to be cosy and inviting.
You might not be a huge fan of the transparent glass dividing wall but it has been chosen for a very important reason. If the bedroom was enclosed by a solid wall then the room would have no access to natural light, leaving those sleeping inside completely dependent upon artificial lights. Instead, those sleeping here can rise as the sun does.
