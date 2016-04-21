The homify guide to reducing your household waste

There’s a reason why the market refers to us humans as ‘consumers’, because that is what we do! From food and drink to fuel and toilet paper, we consume staggering amounts of products each and every day in order to keep rotating that circle of life.

There’s nothing wrong with that, depending on how you manage the after-effect of your consuming. What do you do with that choclate bar wrapper after finishing it, or with that red wine bottle once it’s empty? Are you doing your part to lessen our carbon footprint, or are you one of those people who just cross their fingers and hope for the best?

Putting a bit more thought into how you manage your household waste (from reducing and reusing to recycling and composting) can definitely make a positive impact on our environment. All it takes is a little thought and effort from your side (and everyone else’s, of course) to help solve the ever-growing problem of solid waste disposal.

Here on homify, we thought we’d get you started…