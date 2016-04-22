A new you with a U-shaped kitchen

When it comes to kitchen layouts, the U-shaped design has always been one of the most preferred options. Making use of clever design, this layout is not only convenient for the host, but presents a multi-purpose work zone for the chef (whether culinary master or novice) as well.

In general, the U-shaped kitchen layout consists of work spaces on three adjacent walls, or two parallel walls which are perpendicular to a common third wall. And when it comes to its advantages, there are many. For example, the kitchen allows for several different work zones with a lot of platform surfaces. And the addition of a kitchen island and/or peninsula makes no difference to its functionality whatsoever.

This layout also makes effective use of the “work triangle”, which is the kitchen’s three key appliances (fridge, oven/hob, and sink/dishwasher) existing in an unobstructed and handy layout.

In addition, the U-shape layout can be applied to both small and large spaces, providing sufficient and smart storage options. And should an assistant be required in the kitchen? No problem, as the U-shape allows for adequate space for two people to effectively move around each other.

When it comes to a big family or a house full of guests, the U-shaped kitchen is a prime choice. This layout allows guests to take a seat on benches and keep the host company as the latter continues to cook. Sometimes a kitchen island is included in such a layout to separate the cooking- and dining zones, which also increases the chef’s working space – thus, everybody wins!

Let’s discover the benefits of the U-shaped kitchen up close.